Saturday 30 January 2021
type here...
RedaqtedTravel

Canadian airlines cancel trips to Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean until April 30

by Rico
6

Q COSTARICA  – The four main airlines in Canada: Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Transat agreed to cancel all their flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, including Costa Rica, until April 30, 2021.

Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Transat agreed to cancel all their flights to Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, including Costa Rica as of this weekend

Canada’s Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, made the announcement of the cancellation of air service to sun destination starting this Sunday, January 31, and until April 30.

- Advertisement -

The Costa Rican tourism board – the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – indicated that it takes the news with due respect for the sovereignty of countries and the freedom of companies to take care of their own finances and collaborators in times of pandemic, understanding that measures change in moments, always safeguarding people’s health.

“We remain hopeful for the future, working to recover as many air routes as possible within this reality that imposes daily changes and that we must overcome together as a tourism industry,” it indicated.

Travel to Canada

Prime Minister Trudeau also announced beginning next week, all international flights into Canada will only be allowed to land in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and Montreal.

And in February, there will be a second mandatory COVID-19 test for arriving passengers. As they await the result, they will be required to wait in quarantine for three days at a supervised hotel. The stay will cost CA$2,000 per person – which includes the cost of private tests and the hotel stay.

- Advertisement -

If they receive a negative test result, they can go home to quarantine with enhanced supervision, which Trudeau says includes private security, which his government has recently hired. But if the test is positive, they will be taken to a government facility.

This after the Canadian Federal Government announced a series of measures to restrict its borders against the new variants of Covid-19.

“These decisions are not made lightly and are informed, effective decisions that take in all factors and their consequences. My priority is to protect Canadians,” said the prime minister.

The Canadian Press reported restrictions on flights from the Caribbean and Mexico announced Friday are likely to trigger bankruptcies in Canada’s airline sector and force permanent closures for airports and travel agencies, aviation experts say.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCentral Bank foresees economic growth of 2.6% this year
Next articleICE will carry out maintenance work on the submarine cable that provides Internet access
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Another nostalgic farewell: Air Canada says see you soon, eh! to Costa Rica

On Tuesday, March 28,  at 10:20 pm, Air Canada said see...
Read more

RIU opens new ‘Splash Water World’ water park in Costa Rica

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacationers planning a stay at Riu Guanacaste or...
Read more

MOST READ

Covid-19 pandemic drives global computer sales

News

Government reaches three-year deal with the IMF

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government of Carlos Alvarado reached a fiscal adjustment agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday, which will allow the...
Pura Vida

Zompopas: Costa Rica’s Leafcutter Ants

Jack Donnelly -
QCOSTARICA - Leafcutter ants are ubiquitous in Costa Rica, except for the higher elevations. They are known commonly as zompopas. In some countries they are...
Q Magazine

Yokasta Valle vs. Sana Hazuki on Saturday in Costa Rica

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - Yokasta Valle, a world champion in two weight classes, having held the International Boxing Federation (IBF) female mini flyweight title since...
Income Tax

If your monthly income exceeds ¢683 thousand, you would have to pay income tax

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The potential development of the global income tax may lead to paying more tax as monthly income thresholds are lowered or exemptions...
Health

80% of the vaccines that Costa Rica will receive in February will be for people over 58 years of age

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Given that the delivery of vaccines against Covid-19 are suspended until the second half of February, the Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y...
Venezuela

Purchase of Damaged Dollar Bills Is the Latest Unusual Business in Venezuela

Q24N -
TODAY VENEZUELA – On the streets of Venezuela, dollar bills that have been punctured, erased, stained, scratched, discolored, or burned are bought for half...
Political Economy

Moody’s, Fitch and S&P distrust political support for plan with IMF

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The international risk rating agencies Moody’s, Fitch Ratings and Standard and Poor’s (S&P) consider that the main threat to Costa Rica solving...
Latin America

Drug Trafficking, Politics and Power: The Age of Drug Lords

Q Costa Rica -
How a new generation of global drug lords emerged at the end of the 1970s, in want of both money and power,  changed the...
News

For every ¢100 that is collected in taxes, Costa Rica spends ¢ 50 to pay public employees

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 50% of the tax revenue collected by the Ministry of Finance is used to pay the salaries of public employees, according to...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.