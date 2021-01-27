Wednesday 27 January 2021
ICE, INS and state banks are left out of the public employment reform

by Rico
24

QCOSTARICA – In order to avoid an impact on competing public companies, legislators today approved a motion that excludes ICE, INS and state banks from the public employment law.

The initiative aims to establish the same salary for equal responsibilities in the state sector and promises savings of ¢300 billion a year.

As these are institutions outside the central government, they do not influence the fiscal deficit of 8.3% of GDP that is intended to be mitigated with this law.

The motion on the proposal presented by Víctor Morales from the PAC, had the votes of the PLN, PAC, PUSC, and the Neuva Republica legislators.

