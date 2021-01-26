Tuesday 26 January 2021
Vehicular Restrictions For February

As of February 1, it is allowed to drive one more hour on weekends, although the license plate limitation is maintained. Country registers a downward trend in number of new cases.

by Rico
53

QCOSTARICA – The government announced this Monday the new vehicular restrictions for the month of February.

Starting February 1, the restrictions will be maintained the same as this month during the week and expanded to 10 pm (from the current 9 pm) on weekends.

Thus, from Mondays to Fridays, from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm, vehicles with plates ending in 1 & 2 are restricted from circulation; Tuesdays vehicles with plates ending in 3 & 4; Wendesdays vehicles with plates ending in 5 & 6; Thursdays vehicles with plates ending in 7 & 8; and, Fridays vehicles with plates ending in 9 & 0.

On Saturdays and Sundays, also from 5:00 and 10:00 pm, vehicles with odd plates (1,3,5,7 & 9) are restricted from circualtion; on Sundays even plates (0, 2 ,4, 6, & 8) are restricted.

Please note that the circular put out by authorities use a different wording, that vehicles with evens can circulate on Saturdays and odds can circulate on Sundays. This wording is the same as for this month, the new wording, with the same effect, can be confusing.

The nightly vehicular restrictions is from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am from Monday to Sunday. Only vehicles under the well known exemptions can circulate.

For visitors, the exemptions allow tourism vehicles and rental vehicles to operate without any daytime or nighttime restrictions.

In addition, businesses can remain open to 10:00 pm from Mondays to Sunday; bars and casinos at 50% capacity.

Beaches will continue to remain open from 5:00 am to 6:00 pm from Mondays to Sundays.

For official information visit https://presidencia.go.cr/alertas

