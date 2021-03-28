Sunday 28 March 2021
type here...
News

Icon store Muñoz and Nanne to close

Shopping center will continue open, as well as its bakery, cafeteria, home and other departments

by Rico
28

QCOSTARICA – The Muñoz y Nanne shopping center announced the closure of its supermarket, after half a century of operation.

The family that owns the business said it will maintain the bakery, cafeteria, bookstore, hardware store, pharmacy and veterinary services of the shopping center, located in San Pedro de Montes de Oca.

- Advertisement -

“Today, we embrace new opportunities and close some cycles, but this does not mean that we are distancing ourselves from you or that we are abandoning what, in essence, is Muñoz and Nanne, a great family.

“For this reason, we say goodbye to the operation of our supermarket, which has always accompanied your day to day with smiles, dedication and commitment, but not before expressing again our satisfaction of having always fulfilled the work with which we committed ourselves from our beginnings,” says the statement posted on social networks.

The family said the supermarket would be closed this Sunday, and have rented the supermarket area, the first floor, to another chain.

“These are our decisions, of course, the crisis due to the pandemic does not stop affecting and today it is more about focusing on the rest of the building, it is a bit difficult to continue alone and today the (supermarket) chains are the ones that move the market,” added Muñoz.

- Advertisement -

The Q has learned that the Grupo Empresarial de Supermercados S.A. (Gessa) leased the supermarket area. Gessa operates the brands “Peri”, “Super Compro” and “Saretto”. It is known will be opening on April 15.

Gessa made it clear that “there is no commercial continuity and that a new supermarket will open on the site in one of its formats, so Muñoz and Nanne’s own brands will not be use or marketed.”

Regarding the possible rehiring of the MyN personnel currently working in the supermarket, Gessa indicated that “it is a process that is under analysis, after receiving the requests from the workers, which are being evaluated, according to the required profiles”.

Almost 50 years

The Muñoz y Nanne supermarket, years back, was a staple supermarket for the expat community on the east side of San Jose, beginning operation in 1972, across the street of its current location, gradually growing.

Luis Muñoz, one of the owners of the business recalls the story.

“From the year 1972 to 1990 we opened the first stage of the Muñoz and Nanne supermarket in the building opposite where it is now, we initially had the supermarket, that is, a grocery store where we became known over the years for fruits and vegetables. and legumes, and then in a second stage we decided to open a hardware store at the top of the building.

- Advertisement -

“From there we began to import very new things in those years, as we also made ourselves known. After that, we decided to build the building where we have been to date and there we started with department stores, the supermarket, a hardware store, something quite innovative was the bakery, then the bookstore, the gift and novelty shop and an area for children (for parties )”.

Muñoz said that at some point the store had 123 employees in the different departments.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleAnother “garrotazo”: Gasoline prices will go up to ¢57 per liter
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

If At First You Don’t Succeed…New Attempt to Sell Supermarket Chain

Almost a year after Walmart's attempt to acquire Grupo Gessa's supermarket...
Read more

Eviction of Friday’s In San Pedro Began Friday!

Another one of the big ones gone. In 1980, Friday's a...
Read more

MOST READ

Deaths associated with covid-19 displaced heart attacks as leading cause of deaths in 2020

HQ

Firefighters mourning the death of Onix, the search dog

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Bomberos (Fire Department) is mourning Onix, the best performing dog in the Bomberos' Canine Operational Unit in the country. At the age...
Coronavirus

Is it for Real? Odd Video of Tiny Protective Masks for the Nose Puzzles Netizens

Rico -
As a new spike in the number of COVID-19 cases is registered, many countries have tightened pandemic measures, and tried to invent new ways...
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, Beware of Gringo Neophyte ‘Experts’

Christopher Howard -
This is a subject that I have written about repeatedly and can make the difference between success or failure while living here. During the last...
Trends

Democracy and Ethnic Conflict: Blacks in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
The Slave trade contributed a lot to the settlement of the black population in Cost Rica. Being a Spanish colony, blacks were important in...
Diplomacy

“Costa Rica aims to become the Korea of South America”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The president of Costa Rica had good reasons for saying the country must aspire to be known as the “Korea of South...
Trends

3 Useful Tips to Boost the Quality of Your Content

Carter Maddox -
It’s impossible to become successful in the Information world without knowing how to create unique, engaging, and marketable content. At first sight it may...
Photos of Costa Rica

Cooling off at the beach!

Rico -
Granizado, an icy beverage that varies regionally. In Costa Rica, it consists of shaved ice topped with flavored sugar syrup and "pinito" (powdered milk). Granizado...
Health

727 days (1.99 years) it will take Costa Rica to reach Herd Immunity

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The first vaccines against covid-19 in Costa Rica were applied on December 24, three months later, the data says that 106,227 Costa...
Health

Costa Rica monitors five more cases of variants of the covid-19 virus

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Instituto Costarricense de Investigación y Enseñanza en Nutrición y Salud (Inciensa) - Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.