QMediaPhotos of Costa Rica

Playa Hermosa, Guanacaste

by Q Costa Rica
8

Sunrise with a full moon in Playa Hermosa. Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleIcon store Muñoz and Nanne to close
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

The moon over San Jose

Impossible not be seduced by its magical charm ... Photo by Joaquin...
Read more

Vehicular Restrictions for Semana Santa and April

QCOSTARICA - The sanitary vehicle restrictions for Semana Santa (Easter Week)...
Read more

MOST READ

Health does not rule out containment measures due to the increase in COVID-19 cases

Photos of Costa Rica

Cooling off at the beach!

Rico -
Granizado, an icy beverage that varies regionally. In Costa Rica, it consists of shaved ice topped with flavored sugar syrup and "pinito" (powdered milk). Granizado...
Economic Recovery

Domestic flights at Juan Santamaría Airport begin to recover

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Domestic flights at the Juan Santamaría SJO Domestic Termina are experiencing a tepid recovery, after the forced pause caused by the Covid-19...
Photos of Costa Rica

The moon over San Jose

Q Costa Rica -
Impossible not be seduced by its magical charm ... Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
Diplomacy

“Costa Rica aims to become the Korea of South America”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The president of Costa Rica had good reasons for saying the country must aspire to be known as the “Korea of South...
News

Lufthansa increases flights to Costa Rica; Germany to require PCR tests on all flight arrivals

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Germany's flag carrier airline Lufthansa will increase its frequency of weekly flights to Costa Rica from three to five for a month,...
Consumption

Another “garrotazo”: Gasoline prices will go up to ¢57 per liter

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) approved the latest request by the Costa Rica refinery that does not refine anything, RECOPE,...
Chile

The Chilean contradiction: Why doesn’t the success of the vaccination stop the pandemic?

Deutsche Welle -
Q24N - Something does not add up. At an impressive rate since the beginning of February, Chile has inoculated almost 30% of its population...
Health

President Alvarado asks for a review the covid-19 vaccination strategy

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Let's do some simple math. The country has received 676,455 vaccines in the first three months of the first delivery on December...
Health

727 days (1.99 years) it will take Costa Rica to reach Herd Immunity

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The first vaccines against covid-19 in Costa Rica were applied on December 24, three months later, the data says that 106,227 Costa...

Want to stay up to date with the latest?

We would love to hear from you! Please fill in your details and get updates daily in your mailbox. It's that simple!

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.