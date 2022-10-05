Wednesday 5 October 2022
type here...
Search

ICT: Business travel to Costa Rica decreased after the pandemic

The ICT also revealed that Costa Rica lost 72% of the tourists who entered by land

EconomyEconomic RecoveryNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Half of deaths on the roads were of motorcyclists or cyclists

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Read more

Major roads now with two rainy seasons without maintenance

QCOSTARICA - The lag in infrastructure and the lack...
Read more

ICT: Business travel to Costa Rica decreased after the pandemic

QCOSTARICA - The trend of the traveler arriving in...
Read more

Black jaguar is captured by camera traps in the Cordillera de Talamanca

QCOSTARICA - A jaguar with melanism (an increase of...
Read more

Border crossing with Panama restored, but trade conflict continues

QCOSTARICA - The temporary blockade that a group of...
Read more

Costa Rica begins with vaccination against Covid-19 in children

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Read more

The Best Online Casinos You Can Use Anywhere In The World

There’s nothing worse than having a winning streak on...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢629.11 Buy

¢635.43 Sell

05 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The trend of the traveler arriving in Costa Rica has changed after the pandemic, and this has been highlighted by the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT). – Costa Rican Tourism Board.

“This information is vital to market the country outside the borders,” said William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

- Advertisement -

One of those changes detected is that part of the business travel by air to Costa Rica has been lost, acknowledged Rodríguez during a webinar of the Costa Rican Banking Association (ABC).

“What have we lost from the people who come by plane? The business traveler, especially Central Americana, who used to move very easily between the Central American countries. We have lost it in an important way”, said Rodríguez.

In addition, he acknowledged that part of the decrease (17%) in international arrivals in August 2022 at the Juan Santamaría (San Jose) airport is due to this class of visitor.

“What is being reflected there is what we have lost from business traffic,” Rodríguez added.

According to the ICT, around 11% of all arrivals at the San Jose airport is the business tourist, and barely 3% at the Guanacaste airport.

Arrivals by land down

Last week, the ICT revealed that in the first eight months of 2022, Costa Rica lost almost three-quarters (72%) of the tourists who came to the country by land, compared to the same period in 2019.

- Advertisement -

These are the Central Americans or extraterritorial, who entered from Panama or Nicaragua, according to William Rodríguez, Minister of Tourism.

According to the Minister, the country went from receiving 490,000 tourists who came by land in 2019 to a total of 138,000 for the first two quarters of 2022.

“The situation of the pandemic and more recent situations, politically speaking in Panama, made traffic to the north difficult, that must have affected us,” Rodríguez explained.

On the other hand, tourists who came from the North, traveling from other countries entering from Nicaragua, have decreased due to political issues in that part of the region.

- Advertisement -

Due to this, Rodriguez forecasts that entries from Panama will recover more quickly.

“The one in the North, I see it more complicated because of uncontrollable factors for us,” Rodriguez added.

If Costa Rica had not lost this number of travelers, it would be very close to reaching pre-pandemic levels of visitation, since up to August it reported 73% of income through all routes, compared to the same period in 2019.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleBlack jaguar is captured by camera traps in the Cordillera de Talamanca
Next articleMajor roads now with two rainy seasons without maintenance
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Tourism dynamism does not reach all small businesses

QCOSTARICA - It is estimated that, by the end of 2022,...
Read more

Costa Rica goal is 2 million tourists for 2022

QCOSTARICA - Although it is difficult to accurately estimate the number...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Government signs regulations of the Cannabis Law for medicinal and therapeutic use

QCOSTARICA - The regulation of the Cannabis Law for...
National

Half of deaths on the roads were of motorcyclists or cyclists

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Paying the bills