Tuesday 4 October 2022
Black jaguar is captured by camera traps in the Cordillera de Talamanca

Costa Rica
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – A jaguar with melanism (an increase of dark pigment in the plumage, resulting in a blackish appearance) was captured by camera traps in the La Amistad Pacific Conservation Area (ACLAP).

The animal, also called “black panther” was located in strategic sites in the Cordillera de Talamanca, according to the Sistema Nacional de Áreas de Conservación (SINAC) – National System of Conservation Areas.

The normal coloration of jaguars is black spots on yellowish fur, however, a few have atypical coloration.

This consists of accentuating the black pigmentation in the feline’s fur, so these jaguars can be totally or partially dark.

“Officials who participate in the constant monitoring of wildlife species maintain a record of observation and sampling, which allows them to discern how healthy the ecosystems of the Conservation Area are,” said Rafael Gutiérrez, director of SINAC.

The camera traps are automatically activated by the movement of the animals at 13 monitoring stations that record during the day and at night.

This biological monitoring is carried out in conjunction with Point Loma Nazareth University, the Quetzal Education and Research Center, Justice for Nature, and the Forests for Children Association.

