ICT: Hotels have a guarantee to continue operating

(QCOSTARICA) Tourists who have reservations at different hotels in the country are not obliged to cancel their vacations.

The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Tourist Board – clarified that hotels are exempt from the new vehicular restrictions announced by the Ministry of Health this Friday, due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19.

“National tourists who have their reservation can move in their vehicles, despite the vehicle restriction, as long as they present the document that verifies it (the reservation or stay) to the traffic authorities when they require it,” the institution indicated in a statement.

The only hotels that cannot operate are those that are in the orange alert districts or cantons.

These are the Peñas Blancas districts in San Ramón, Los Chiles in Los Chiles, Fortuna in San Carlos and Paquera in Puntarenas, as well as the cantons of Upala, Pococí, Alajuelita and Desamparados.

In addition, the ICT announced that the restaurants located in the hotels can also function, with the purpose of offering food to their guests.

The hours to visit the beaches are maintained from Monday to Friday from 5 am at 8 am until further notice.

