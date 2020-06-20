Saturday, 20 June 2020
DONATE
HQ

Sinaloa Cartel ring leader in Costa Rica is sentenced to 12 years in prison

Costa Rica is a key location for Mexican drug cartels for drug trafficking from Colombia to Mexico through Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
15
Modified date:

Antonio León Rojas, a Mexican national and member of the Sinaloa Cartel, was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Costa Rica, where he was accused of possessing, transporting, and commercializing (trafficking) cocaine.

Authorities said he operated cocaine trafficking from Colombia to Mexico through Costa Rica, coordinating the Sinaloa Cartel’s drug operations in the area and serving as a supervisor for the Central America-Mexico drug corridor.

León and five Costa Ricans who were part of León Rojas’s network were sentenced on June 11.

León Rojas started traveling to and out of Costa Rica in 2015. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) notified Costa Rican officials that León Rojas was conducting drug operations in the country and informed them that he a high-ranking member within the Mexican drug cartel.

- paying the bills -

But it was not until 2017 when Costa Rican officials identified León Rojas’s network through several cocaine seizures.

Costa Rican authorities arrested the Mexican cartel member in February 2018, in Heredia, and accused him of leading cocaine trafficking operations through Central America. Authorities also seized 419 kilograms of cocaine.

In past several decades, Costa Rica has become a key corridor for drug trafficking due to its geographical position in southern Central America, close to the centers of cocaine and other drug production in Colombia.

Currently, around 70 Mexican are under arrest in the country; the majority of them are facing drug trafficking charges.

Contraband is also smuggled into Costa Rica from Venezuela, Ecuador, and Peru.

- paying the bills -

 

Previous articleOvercoming crisis in Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Nicolas Maduro’s main front man, Alex Saab, is arrested in Africa

Reports Rico -
Authorities in Cape Verde have arrested a businessman, singled out...
Read more

One important reason Costa Rica is a better retirement choice than Panama

Expat Focus Christopher Howard -
(QCOSTARICA) After the U.S. pulled out of Panama on December 31,...
Read more

MOST READ

News

Travel warning due to COVID-19; This could change

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In less than two weeks, Costa Rica's borders could re-open to the arrival of foreigners. The current border restrictions at all land, sea,...
Read more
News

It’s Now “Official” Costa Rica’s Pain In The Arse, Eden Pastora, Has Died

Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) There is really no end as to how far the dictator Daniel Ortega will go to deny over and over that Nicaragua...
Latin America

The wild life of Carlos Lehder, Pablo Escobar’s drug trafficking partner

Rico -
(QREPORTS) Sex, drugs and rock'n'roll: even "Crazy Charlie's" last day of freedom was like a movie. It was 1987. Carlos Lehder Rivas was at...
Economy

Shopping malls reopen this weekend for Father’s Day

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) This weekend malls will reopen their doors this weekend, expecting greater demand and the reason why, even, the date originally established for reopening...
News

The failed gambit: AyA will correct May billing starting June 22

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The 'gambetto' didn't pay off. The long list of complaints forced the  Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) - the national water utility - to...
National

Who is exempt from the vehicle restrictions?

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting today, Saturday, the Ministry of Health implemented the vehicle restriction with stricter measures, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA