Immigration announces reprogramming of appointments

QCOSTARICA – From the folks at the immigration service, if you made your appointment through Online Appointments of the Immigration web page for procedures of Notification of Resolution and File Review, and were given the dates between January 04 to March 12, 2021, you can have your appointment attended on December 16, 17 and 18, 2020, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

It is important to note that only the procedures indicated above will be attended to at that time, all others attended at your scheduled appointment date and time.

For more information, contact the Immigration Service at www.migracion.go.cr.