Friday, 11 December 2020
HQFront PageImmigration

Immigration announces reprogramming of appointments

by Q Costa Rica
11

QCOSTARICA – From the folks at the immigration service, if you made your appointment through Online Appointments of the Immigration web page for procedures of Notification of Resolution and File Review, and were given the dates between January 04 to March 12, 2021, you can have your appointment attended on December 16, 17 and 18, 2020, from 3 pm to 5:30 pm.

It is important to note that only the procedures indicated above will be attended to at that time, all others attended at your scheduled appointment date and time.

- Advertisement -

For more information, contact the Immigration Service at www.migracion.go.cr.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVehicle Restrictions Will NOT Be Taking a Break For the Holidays
Next articleOne is the New Two in Latin America
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Costa Rica offers “special category” to Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Cubans

Migration Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The government created "a special temporary category" with the...
Read more

Criminal gang that exploited women charged from ¢16,000 to ¢500,000 for sexual services

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Immigration police, under the direction of the La...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Traffic Fines for 2021

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - This is the list with the correct amounts of fines for traffic violations in effect starting January 1, 2021. ...
Read more
Consumption

Ticos follow the global trend in telecommunications and consume more data than voice

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Consumers in Costa Rica follow the global trend in telecommunications and now consume more data than voice, according to Sutel's 2019 State...
Health

El Salvador offers help to Costa Rica with ICU beds

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At a time when the hospital system in Costa Rica is about to collapse due to the increase in hospitalizations from Covid-19,...
National

People who enter volcanoes through unauthorized areas could face up to three years in prison

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) issued a statement on Tuesday in which it reminded citizens that illegal entry to national...
National

Cold, strong wind, choppy sea and drizzles will continue until Thursday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The effect of a cold push caused temperatures to remain cooler than normal on Tuesday, will continue to at least Thursday. On Tuesday,...
National

Vehicle Restrictions Will NOT Be Taking a Break For the Holidays

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "December 2020 is not going to be a normal December, and if we want to make it normal, the virus will take...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.