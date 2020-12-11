Friday, 11 December 2020
NationalNews

Vehicle Restrictions Will NOT Be Taking a Break For the Holidays

Transit authorities will maintain an active campaign to enforce vehicular restrictions during the holidays

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA – “December 2020 is not going to be a normal December, and if we want to make it normal, the virus will take advantage. With many simultaneous transmissions we could arrive at the detestable scenario in which there are no beds for patients”.

These words from the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, show that Costa Rica’s health authorities – like many others in the world – do not intend to loosen the measures to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the Christmas and end-of-season holidays.

- Advertisement -

Although it could be a good Christmas wish, the reality is that the coronavirus pandemic will not pause, give us a break to celebrate with family and friends as we normally do this time of year.

Rather, these festive encounters expose us to a greater risk of contagion, even if none i attendance show symptoms.

A single asymptomatic person could start an outbreak of the virus.

But then what are the current measures?

- Advertisement -

The sanitary vehicle restriction will remain in the same way as it was applied in November. And will be in place including December 24, 25, 31, and January 1, 2021 (subject to any changes announced for January) confirmed by the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT).

As the festive dates fall during the week, it will be forbidden to drive by vehicle after 10:oo pm at night, subject to exemptions.

While, on Saturdays and Sundays, the driving ban will take effect from 9:00 pm.

“On Friday, December 25, the restriction is applied normally, even if it is a holiday. The same on December 24 and 31, from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm is the allowed circulation.

“The same exceptions are maintained, such as going to work (with a letter), to a medical appointment (with a receipt), to the airport (with a ticket), and to the place of accommodation (with a confirmation or invoice),” the MOPT reported.

In addition, on December 24, being Thursday, the plates ending in 7 and 8 will not be able to circulate at all. The same on Thursday, December 31.

- Advertisement -

On Friday, December 25 cars with license plates ending in 9 and 0 will not be able to circulate. If the restrictions are not changed for January, these vehicles will not be able to circulate on the first day of 2021 either.

Also, remember that the sanitary vehicle restriction applies to Monday for license plates ending on 1 and 2, Tuesday on 3 and 4, Wednesday on 5 and 6, Thursday at 7 and 8 and Friday at 9 and 0.

The vehicular restrictions and the exemptions are well known to all, they have been in place unchanged since the beginning of November. The surprise for some or many is that there will not be any special consideration for Christmas and New Year’s.

In addition, drivers can expect more traffic police and spot checks in the days ahead and during the holidays.

The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported that they will carry out about 5,000 operations this December, AND not only for the vehicle restrictions, but will also focus on speeding and drunk driving.

Violating the sanitary vehicle restrictions carries a fine of ¢110,000 colones (¢107,000 plus costs).

Transitos (traffic police officials) will no longer seize license plates and/or vehicles, nor will the 6 points to the license apply, for violating the vehicle restrictions, HOWEVER, seizures and points may apply for other traffic offenses such as speeding and driving under the influence, that, in severe cases, can lead to criminal charges as well.

Have a safe and happy holiday from the Q. Remember to wear a mask, keep your distance, don’t break social bubbles, don’t speed and for the love of family and friends, do not drink and drive.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleYear-end parties will be prohibited for the public sector
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

What does Salud say about a pill that would block COVID-19 in 24 hours?

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A study carried out by the Institute of Biomedical...
Read more

Will poor countries miss out on COVID-19 vaccinations?

Reports Deutsche Welle -
QREPORTS - Nine out of 10 people in poor countries are...
Read more

MOST READ

National

4 out 10 buildings being built without municipal permits

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Four out of ten (39%) of the constructions being built in Costa Rica, during the first half of this year, lacked permits. This...
Read more
Front Page

Bankruptcy not a claim for employers to avoid paying Aguinaldo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Some 215,772 workers will not receive their Aguinaldo (Christmas bonus) as they imagined at the start of the year. That is the number...
Cine (Movies)

“Wonder Woman” is ready to wreak havoc in Costa Rican cinemas

Q Costa Rica -
QMAGAZINE - The fever for Wonder Woman begins to heat up in Costa Rica. Since Wednesday, November 11, Costa Rican cinemas began the pre-sale...
Expat Focus

The 10 most common scams of December in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting last Friday, December 4, a large number of breteadores (employees) receive the Aguinaldo, Christmas bonus, followed up by the regular salary...
Trends

Immediate Help with Academics: 6 Tools for Tech Students

Carter Maddox -
When studying at college or university, students are facing tons of challenges and problems. Often, solving these issues requires much more than the skills...
Consumption

Ticos follow the global trend in telecommunications and consume more data than voice

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Consumers in Costa Rica follow the global trend in telecommunications and now consume more data than voice, according to Sutel's 2019 State...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.