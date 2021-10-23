Saturday 23 October 2021
Important changes to vehicular restrictions in November

The daytime vehicle restrictions per license plate, from Monday to Friday, will only apply to the city core of San José starting November 1

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The most important changes in the vehicular restrictions will take place on November 1. During that month and also December the vehicle restriction will begin at 11 pm Monday through Sunday, which also determines the allowed hours of commercial establishments (from 5 am to 11 pm).

Important changes to vehicle restrictions start on November 1

In addition, the daytime restriction per license plate, from Monday to Friday, will only apply to the city core of San José, delimited by the Circunvalacion and no longer throughout the country.

From November 1 to November 14, the odds and evens plate restrictions will be maintained on weekends throughout the entire country.

Starting November 15, this regulation is abolished for the remainder of the month and during December.

That is to say, all vehicles will be able to circulate on Saturdays and Sundays.

