Important changes to vehicular restrictions in November

QCOSTARICA – The most important changes in the vehicular restrictions will take place on November 1. During that month and also December the vehicle restriction will begin at 11 pm Monday through Sunday, which also determines the allowed hours of commercial establishments (from 5 am to 11 pm).

In addition, the daytime restriction per license plate, from Monday to Friday, will only apply to the city core of San José, delimited by the Circunvalacion and no longer throughout the country.

From November 1 to November 14, the odds and evens plate restrictions will be maintained on weekends throughout the entire country.

Starting November 15, this regulation is abolished for the remainder of the month and during December.

That is to say, all vehicles will be able to circulate on Saturdays and Sundays.

