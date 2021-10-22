Massacre in Buenos Aires: Aerial images show farm where multiple crime occurred

QCOSTARICA – The British online newspaper, DailyMail, in a news story in which it reported on the massacre that occurred the last Sunday in Llano Bonito de Brunka, in the canton of Buenos Aires, Puntarenas, included a video in which important details of the property of American Stephen Paul Sandusky can be seen.

In the recording, which lasts just over three minutes, a shot made of a pick-up truck stands out, which is quite burned and has one of its doors open. Likewise, it is easy to detect that there are people walking, possibly investigators from the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) when they collect the indications of the place.

The DailyMail focuses the publication on whether the American was killed out of revenge and even managed to contact Sandusky’s ex-wife, Anne Valverde, a Costa Rican, who said that they had raised two children in Costa Rica, who now attend university in Los Angeles.

Sandusky, who is originally from Florida, intended to return to his home country to be closer to them and for that reason he was selling the property, the woman said.

“Even though we were divorced, we always had a good relationship. As the father of our children, we had good communication. The last day I saw him, I never thought they were going to do something so disastrous, so devastating for us,” Valverde told Dailymail.com.

They also interviewed Joseph, one of Sandusky’s sons, who said that “his father was a great man who never got involved with anything strange.”

The massacre in Buenos Aires was discovered in the early hours of Monday morning (October 18) when several people were reported injured on private property in Buenos Aires.

When the Red Cross and the Fuerza Publica (National Police) arrived at the scene, they discovered that those affected were dead. The victims were identified as César Mauricio Quesada Cascante (44 years old), Claudia Alina Villarevia Rivera (41), Daniel Mauricio Quesada Villarevia (20), Susan Anyelic Zúñiga Rodríguez (40), Willy Alfredo Borbón Muñoz (38) and Stephen Paul Sandusky ( 61).

The first three are from Rivas de Pérez Zeledón, San José, and they are about a married couple and their eldest son. For their part, Zúñiga and Borbón arrived as guests at the Sandusky property.

The DailyMail report indicated that two of the six bodies were indeed burned, one inside the trunk of a pick-up and another next to it, both men. A third subject was located 15 meters from the vehicle, near a tractor covered with tires and accelerating materials, but was not burned. The other three victims are two women, who were left in front of the 4×4 car and were shot in the head. The other man found himself in an alley 100 meters from the pick-up, also with several shots in his body, for which it is believed that he tried to escape from the murderers.

For now, the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) the motive for this multiple murder was robbery since and surprised by the violence carried out, presumably by several individuals, until now unknown, against the four men and the two women.

With files from DailyMail.co.uk and Nacion.com

