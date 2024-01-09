Wednesday 10 January 2024
type here...
Search

Important message for users of the San Jose (SJO) airport

Construction on the 'radial Alajuela' is expected to affect travel time to the San Jose airport

Rico's QThe Third Column
Rico
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Important message for users of the San Jose (SJO) airport

RICO's Q -- Due to road improvements in the...
Read more

FAA orders grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 caused adjustments to 16 flights in Costa Rica’s airports

QCOSTARICA -- The order from the U.S. Federal Aviation...
Read more

OIJ advocates for stricter control of motorcycles to stop homicides

QCOSTARICA -- Of the 907 recorded homicides committed in...
Read more

BYD surpasses Tesla in manufacturing and selling electric vehicles

QCOSTARICA -- China;s BYD (Build Your Dreams) managed to...
Read more

What are secure cryptocurrency exchange platforms?

Cryptocurrency exchange platforms with enhanced security features provide users...
Read more

Cannadips CBD Pouches- A Modern Twist on Traditional Relaxation

In a world where innovation and tradition often collide,...
Read more

La Asociación Argentina de Fútbol planea retirar el dorsal número 10 de Lionel Messi

Aunque Lionel Messi sigue vistiendo la camiseta de Argentina,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢519.96 BUY

¢525.27 SELL

9 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

RICO’s Q — Due to road improvements in the ‘radial Alajuela’ that began today, Tuesday, January 9, users of the Juan Santamaria (San José) international airport may, better yet, will experience delays in getting to and from the airport terminal.

The road work is being carried out on the south bound lanes of ‘radial’, the road between the Ruta 1 in front of the San Jose airport and the intersection to Alajuela center, passing by City Mall.

- Advertisement -

The roadwork is expected to be carried out over the next three months.

The delays will be felt most for users coming from and to Alajuela.

During the past several months, work was on replacing the cement road from the airport to Alajuela center (northbound lanes); now it is in the opposite direction.

Work being carried on the northbound lanes. Now we can expect the same in the opposite direction

The San José airport manager says “access to the terminal will always be guaranteed”. But, it is getting to the terminal that is affected and beyond the control of Aeris to get travelers to the terminal in a speedy manner.

Airlines have always suggested travelers arrive at the terminal three hours to flight, this may be a case that users should heed to that advice and maybe allow even more time during peak traffic periods, such as early morning and afternoons.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
FAA orders grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 caused adjustments to 16 flights in Costa Rica’s airports
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Bailey Bridge will ease traffic congestion in front of San Jose airport

QCOSTARICA -- On Friday (tomorrow) traffic will be enabled through the...
Read more

Southwest announces daily flight from Orlando to Costa Rica for next year

QCOSTARICA -- A new daily flight from Orlando, Florida, to San...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Ruta 27 “one way” to San Jose this Sunday

QCOSTARICA -- In an effor to lessen the usual...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua Intensifies Crackdown on Catholic Church, Arrests 4 More Priests

Q24N (Reuters) Nicaraguan police detained four more priests early...
Paying the bills

Discover more from Q COSTA RICA

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading