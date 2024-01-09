Important message for users of the San Jose (SJO) airport

RICO’s Q — Due to road improvements in the ‘radial Alajuela’ that began today, Tuesday, January 9, users of the Juan Santamaria (San José) international airport may, better yet, will experience delays in getting to and from the airport terminal.

The road work is being carried out on the south bound lanes of ‘radial’, the road between the Ruta 1 in front of the San Jose airport and the intersection to Alajuela center, passing by City Mall.

The roadwork is expected to be carried out over the next three months.

The delays will be felt most for users coming from and to Alajuela.

During the past several months, work was on replacing the cement road from the airport to Alajuela center (northbound lanes); now it is in the opposite direction.

The San José airport manager says “access to the terminal will always be guaranteed”. But, it is getting to the terminal that is affected and beyond the control of Aeris to get travelers to the terminal in a speedy manner.

Airlines have always suggested travelers arrive at the terminal three hours to flight, this may be a case that users should heed to that advice and maybe allow even more time during peak traffic periods, such as early morning and afternoons.

