Important notice for Costa Ricans residing or visiting Russia, Belarus and Moldova

QCOSTARICA – Given the current circumstances, the Foreign Ministry (Cancillería in Spanish) urges Costa Ricans residing or visiting Russia, Belarus or Moldova, to follow the following recommendations.

The notice is in Spanish, obviously, but here is the translation of the post:

Contact the Costa Rican Consulate closest to your place of residence or visit, to indicate your presence in those countries. See list of Representations of Costa Rica Abroad here: https://bit.ly/3thvzcr

Stay tuned for the recommendations of the local authorities in each of these countries.

Verify Costa Rican travel documents and their validity.

Maintain constant monitoring of reliable sources on the facts.

The Consular Department keeps an eye on its query channel and that of the Consulates in Austria, Germany, and Russia.

Contacts for the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry.

Email: dpto-consular@rree.go.cr

Consulate in Berlin, Germany

Email: concr-de@rree.go.cr

Telephone: +49-30 2639 8990 / +49 30 2639 89912

Consulate in Vienna, Austria

Email: concr-at@rree.go.cr

Telephone: +43-1-263-3824

Consulate in Moscow, Russia

Email: embcr-ru@rree.go.cr

Telephone: +7 495 415 4014 / +7 991 760 0683

