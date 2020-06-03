Q MagazineFarandulaToday Costa RicaPura Vida

In a “Pura Vida” shirt, Norman Reedus joins protests over George Floyd’s death

One cool thing about marching in L.A. is if you see some random white dude in a Costa Rica t-shirt filming the protest, it might just be...

80

Wearing a “Pura Vida” shirt, American actor Norman Reedus joined protests over the death of George Floyd, who was suffocated by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Vocal supporter: Norman Reedus left quarantine to advocate for an end to racial violence after the murder of George Floyd at a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles

The Daily Mail shared several images of the actor, who has visited Costa Rica several times.

He participated in the protests that took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, in order to speak out against racism.

Friendly: The Walking Dead star, 51, appeared in high spirits, as he posed for pictures with fans and rode in on his black motorcycle

The 51-year-old The Walking Dead star appeared in high spirits, posing for photos with fans and riding her black motorcycle on Tuesday. While on his way to join others in a demonstration, the actor could be seen wearing an olive green face mask and a black T-shirt, which said: ‘Pura Vida Costa Rica’ in yellow letters,” highlights the outlet.

Chatting away: As others took pictures of him, he smiled with his shaggy hair down, helmet in his hand and facial covering resting below his chin

Reedus shared some images on his Instagram profile, where he has more than 6 million followers. In addition, he asked citizens to go out and vote.

Loved-up date: The pair have been hunkering down at their Hollywood Hills home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and recently enjoyed an outdoor picnic together

