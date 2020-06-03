In a “Pura Vida” shirt, Norman Reedus joins protests over George Floyd’s death

Wearing a “Pura Vida” shirt, American actor Norman Reedus joined protests over the death of George Floyd, who was suffocated by a police officer in Minneapolis.

The Daily Mail shared several images of the actor, who has visited Costa Rica several times.

- Advertisement -

He participated in the protests that took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, in order to speak out against racism.

The 51-year-old The Walking Dead star appeared in high spirits, posing for photos with fans and riding her black motorcycle on Tuesday. While on his way to join others in a demonstration, the actor could be seen wearing an olive green face mask and a black T-shirt, which said: ‘Pura Vida Costa Rica’ in yellow letters,” highlights the outlet.

- Advertisement -

Reedus shared some images on his Instagram profile, where he has more than 6 million followers. In addition, he asked citizens to go out and vote.

One cool thing about marching in L.A. is if you see some random white dude in a Costa Rica t-shirt filming the protest, it might just be @wwwbigbaldhead pic.twitter.com/zbKyxR1C5A — smells like guillotine spirit 🍞🌹 (@DylanTweetin) June 3, 2020