In a “Pura Vida” shirt, Norman Reedus joins protests over George Floyd’s death

Wearing a “Pura Vida” shirt, American actor Norman Reedus joined protests over the death of George Floyd, who was suffocated by a police officer in Minneapolis.
The Daily Mail shared several images of the actor, who has visited Costa Rica several times.
He participated in the protests that took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, in order to speak out against racism.
The 51-year-old The Walking Dead star appeared in high spirits, posing for photos with fans and riding her black motorcycle on Tuesday. While on his way to join others in a demonstration, the actor could be seen wearing an olive green face mask and a black T-shirt, which said: ‘Pura Vida Costa Rica’ in yellow letters,” highlights the outlet.
Reedus shared some images on his Instagram profile, where he has more than 6 million followers. In addition, he asked citizens to go out and vote.
One cool thing about marching in L.A. is if you see some random white dude in a Costa Rica t-shirt filming the protest, it might just be @wwwbigbaldhead pic.twitter.com/zbKyxR1C5A
— smells like guillotine spirit 🍞🌹 (@DylanTweetin) June 3, 2020