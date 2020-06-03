Wednesday, 3 June 2020
DONATE
HealthNews

Tight restrictions in cantons bordering Nicaragua try to contain migrants

In addition to the vehicular restrictions, prohibited is the navigation from dusk to dawn every day of the rivers Frio and Medio Queso and Tortuguero, Colorado and Sarapiquí channels

Rico
By Rico
43
Modified date:

On Tuesday, the Minister of Security, Micheal Soto, announced tight restrictions in cantons and districts bordering Nicaragua, to contain migrants, with a strict vehicular restriction that applies every day from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Daily vehicular restrictions start today, June 3, from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am in cantons and districts bordering Nicaragua

The Ministry of Security identified 10 areas that border Nicaragua, in an attempt to prevent the entry of illegal migrants that increase the risk of the spread of covid-19 in Costa Rica.

The vehicular restrictions that begin at dusk and end at dawn will eliminate the dark of night to move migrants and applies to all vehicles.

- paying the bills -

Soto added that the new provisions come after “intelligence information” revealed the existence of night movements of people who enter illegally from Nicaragua.

“What does that mean? That whoever is circulating at that time perhaps, as we have discovered, is moving people illegally,” said the Minister.

With the new measures, he added, Police will have a greater margin of maneuver to displace and use the available resources.

The prohibition applies at the same time for navigation on five rivers or channels on the northern border.

Health Minister, Daniel Salas, explained that the intention is “to limit, prevent or hinder the transmission of the virus” and the formation of larger clusters (conglomerates of cases) in the country.

- paying the bills -

“There are certain regions that due to their location and population dynamics, have an increased risk of clusters. And that’s why the decision of that type of restriction is made,” he argued.

The extended vehicle restrictions apply only in the bordering areas:

  • Guatuso: complete canton.
  • Upala: complete canton.
  • La Cruz: complete canton.
  • Los Chiles: complete canton.
  • Río Cuarto: complete canton.
  • Guacimo: only in the Duacarí district.
  • Pococí: districts of Colorado and Colonia.
  • San Carlos: Aguas Zarcas, Cutris, Pital and Pococol districts.
  • Sarapiquí: districts of the Plains of Gaspar and Cureña.
  • Siquirres: Pacuarito and Reventazón districts.

The restriction in that time slot will also be applied for navigation in the following rivers: Rio Medio Queso and Rio Frío; and channels: Tortuguero, Colorado and Sarapiquí.

“Nicaragua has community transmission. We have not reached that status, we must continue to focus on our status (Costa Rica is in phase three, where there are clusters of identified and isolated cases),” said Salas.

The situation has forced the country to reinforce, as much as possible, surveillance on this 309-kilometer border, where there are mountains, rivers, and beaches.

- paying the bills --

According to Michael Soto, every day, some 200 people try to enter the country through this sector. As of May 27, he said 13,111 people were detected and prohibited from entering, and that number increased to 14,000 on Tuesday night.

The Minister rejected the existence of a massive illegal entry.

What is of concern to authorities is the “coyotaje” or human trafficking that is a modus vivendi (way of living) for many who charge between ¢5,000 and ¢40,000 for guiding foreigners from the border limits to a safe place where they can take a bus and enter the country.

The Ministry of Security assures that it uses light planes and drones for the surveillance of illegal migrants on the northern border.

Countrywide vehicular restrictions

The daytime vehicular restrictions applied to the entire country is maintained from 5:00 am to 10:00 pm weekdays, based on the last digit of the vehicle’s license plate and 5:00 am to 7:00 pm weekends, even restricted on Saturdays and odd on Sundays. The nighttime is from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am weekdays and 7:00 pm to 5:00 am on weekends.

 

Previous articleChang started his plasma engine and will start key tests starting next week.
Next articleIn a “Pura Vida” shirt, Norman Reedus joins protests over George Floyd’s death
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Costa Rica tells Panama that it will not receive the inter-continental migrants stranded by Covid-19

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The director immigration, Raquel Vargas, clarified to Panama that she...
Read more

Nicaragua Closes Border With Costa Rica!

News Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Nicaraguan government ordered the closure of traffic through the...
Read more

MOST READ

Photos of Costa Rica

Getting to Monteverde in 1960

Rico -
Posted by Paul Rockwell on Facebook, Foots Antiguas de Costa Rica
Read more
El Salvador

Tropical Storm Amanda: At least 14 dead in El Salvador

Q Costa Rica -
Tropical Storm Amanda has killed at least fourteen people in El Salvador as heavy rains made rivers overflow, flooded city streets, and produced landslides,...
Pura Vida

“You’ve fallen in love with Costa Rica…but there’s only one problem…”

Randy Berg -
“you’ve fallen in love with Costa Rica…but there’s only one problem…actually, no… 100s of problems… what is the FIRST step?” Actually you’ve already taken the...
Politics

Johnny Araya wants to connect the GAM electric train with a tram for San José

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) One day, possibly in the very near future, Costa Rica, at least in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), could have a modern public...
News

Nicaraguan Government issues reciprocal sanitary measures for the entry of Costa Rican truckers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Nicaraguan Government issued an agreement, which establishes reciprocal treatment for Costa Rican cargo carriers in its territory, in response to the measures...
Travel

Half of Americans Plan to Take Post-Pandemic Trips Over the Next Six Weeks

Q Costa Rica -
(TRAVEL PULSE) Just released, Longwoods International’s eleventh-wave ‘COVID-19 Travel Sentiment Study’ indicates that nearly half (48%t) of U.S. travelers are planning their first post-pandemic...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA