Thursday 3 June 2021
In Costa Rica, Antony Blinken says ‘Nicaragua is going in the opposite direction’

The US Secretary of State criticized that the Daniel Ortega regime denied the opportunity to different people to participate in free elections

by Rico
38

QCOSTARICA – Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, affirmed on Wednesday that the government of Daniel Ortega is moving “in the opposite direction”, increasingly far from guaranteeing fair and fair elections to the population. free.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in San Jose, Costa Rica on Wednesday, June 2, 2021

In San José, Costa Rica, Blinken referred to the Joe Biden government’s perception of the political situation in Nicaragua, minutes after the police detained the opposition presidential candidate, Cristiana Chamorro, in Managua, and placed her under house arrest.

In the Organization of American States (OAS), Nicaragua was called to take the necessary steps to have free and fair elections, and instead of doing that, instead of fulfilling its responsibilities, including the responsibilities with which it was committed By signing the American Charter 20 years ago, you are moving in the wrong direction.

“The events of the last 24 hours give even more evidence of that. Denying the opportunity to different people to participate in elections, reducing the space to have free and safe elections, reducing the space for different voices to be heard, that goes in a totally opposite direction,” said the head of US diplomacy, during his visit to Costa Rica that ended Wednesday afternoon.

“Know what? I listen to the statements that government officials have given about all the achievements that they say they have obtained on behalf of the Nicaraguan people. Well, given that you would think that they would welcome the judgment of the people in free and fair elections. And apparently, they don’t,” Blinken said in an interview with La Nacion.

The Nicaraguan Police raided Chamorro’s home on Wednesday with a strong operation and, on Tuesday, the Public Ministry asked that he be prohibited from holding public office, thus blocking her candidacy.

“I think there is a strong concern throughout the region, and I have heard this from many of our allies, about the direction that Nicaragua is taking. And this is not just our concern, it is a concern of practically the entire hemisphere,” added Blinken.

