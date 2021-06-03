Missing French man’s car appears next to skeletal remains in Nandayure ravine

QCOSTARICA – Eleven days after going missing, police located the car of French citizen Bernard Michon, in a ravine of San Miguel de Bejuco, in Nandayure, Nicoy. The vehicle was very close to skeletal remains.

The finding occurred on Tuesday afternoon and was confirmed by the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) on Wednesday.

According to the authorities, inside the car, a white Ford Runner from 1999, several belongings of the man were found, without specifying what it was.

In addition, a body in an advanced state of decomposition was located outside the car, which, apparently, would be 79 years old Michon.

“It is presumed that the skeletal remains belong to this foreigner, so they were removed and taken to the Judicial Morgue for forensic analysis, which will allow certainty that it is this person,” explained the OIJ through the press office.

It revealed that the vehicle was spotted by some walkers.

Due to the dynamics of the events, it is believed that it was a traffic accident.

According to stories by neighbors, Michon had lived in the area for several years and was a nature lover.