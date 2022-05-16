Inauguration Day, Costa Rica 2022  

TODAY COSTA RICA – A rare event in human history took place in Costa Rica the weekend (May 7 and 8, 2022). There was a peaceful transfer of power. A new president, Rodrigo Chaves, took over the reins of government, and the old President, Carlos Alvarado, stepped down.

On Saturday, May 7th, there was a reception for the two Presidents. They had a cordial meeting at Casa Amarilla, the country’s foreign ministry in Barrio Amon in Downtown San José.

Then on Sunday, May 8th, President Rodrigo Chaves was inaugurated. After the ceremonies, the new president met with his staff and cabinet members at one of the theaters inside the Ministry of Culture and Youth complex in San José.

- Advertisement -

As this first meeting of the new government took place, a group of well-wishers waited outside. The crowd was behind a barricade in Parque España as scores of police and security personnel kept a close eye on them. Most everyone was well behaved. One very loud street person was politely, but firmly, asked to leave.

When the meeting broke up, the staff members got aboard vehicles to leave. One of those vehicles was a brand new bus with a sign that said it was 100% electric and that it was a donation from the government of Germany.

President Chaves came out of the meeting and, much to the thrill of the crowd of well-wishers, walked over and shook a lot of hands. Many people crowded around him for photos and selfies.

He took this reporter’s hand, and I said, “Viva Costa Rica y viva Los Estados Unidos.” The President nodded in agreement, then without a moment’s hesitation he spoke to me in perfect English. He asked where I was from, and then he welcomed me to Costa Rica. Other non-Costa Ricans in the crowd then told him where they were from; one was from Palm Springs, California, another from Paris, France and more.

President Chaves spoke comfortably with most everyone in the group. Then at the request of his security detail, he said goodbye and walked back to the electric bus. He boarded the bus with many of his staff people. And off they went.

The peaceful transfer of power may seem normal to those of us from North America. It is not. Costa Rica has been blessed with this tradition since its civil war in the 1940’s. Many of its neighbors still haven’t figured out how to do it. That is part of what makes Costa Rica, with its rich history and its unique culture, such a great place to live.

- Advertisement -

Michael Miller is the author of the guidebook for Downtown San José titled: The Real San José. He is also the author of the exciting new novel, Tribune Man. You can find his Amazon Author Page by clicking here: tinyurl.com/wefs2xe7

- Advertisement -

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related