Monday 16 May 2022
Inauguration Day, Costa Rica 2022  

By Michael Miller
TODAY COSTA RICA – A rare event in human history took place in Costa Rica the weekend (May 7 and 8, 2022). There was a peaceful transfer of power. A new president, Rodrigo Chaves, took over the reins of government, and the old President, Carlos Alvarado, stepped down.

Michael with Pres Chaves  –  President Chavez shakes this reporter’s hand while posing for a selfie. He welcomed me and other visitors in the crowd to Costa Rica.

On Saturday, May 7th, there was a reception for the two Presidents. They had a cordial meeting at Casa Amarilla, the country’s foreign ministry in Barrio Amon in Downtown San José.

The Presidents arrive at Casa Amarilla for a meeting on Saturday, May 7.

Then on Sunday, May 8th, President Rodrigo Chaves was inaugurated. After the ceremonies, the new president met with his staff and cabinet members at one of the theaters inside the Ministry of Culture and Youth complex in San José.

As this first meeting of the new government took place, a group of well-wishers waited outside. The crowd was behind a barricade in Parque España as scores of police and security personnel kept a close eye on them. Most everyone was well behaved. One very loud street person was politely, but firmly, asked to leave.

President-elect Rodrigo Chaves and President Carlos Alvarado meet with the press in front of Casa Amarilla.

When the meeting broke up, the staff members got aboard vehicles to leave. One of those vehicles was a brand new bus with a sign that said it was 100% electric and that it was a donation from the government of Germany.

President Chaves came out of the meeting and, much to the thrill of the crowd of well-wishers, walked over and shook a lot of hands. Many people crowded around him for photos and selfies.

A new bus that is 100% electric brought the new President and many of his staff members to the Ministry of Culture and Youth. The sign above the driver says that the bus was a donation from the government of Germany.

He took this reporter’s hand, and I said, “Viva Costa Rica y viva Los Estados Unidos.” The President nodded in agreement, then without a moment’s hesitation he spoke to me in perfect English. He asked where I was from, and then he welcomed me to Costa Rica. Other non-Costa Ricans in the crowd then told him where they were from; one was from Palm Springs, California, another from Paris, France and more.

President Chaves spoke comfortably with most everyone in the group. Then at the request of his security detail, he said goodbye and walked back to the electric bus. He boarded the bus with many of his staff people. And off they went.

After the meeting with his new government, President Chavez walked across the street to shake hands with well-wishers. His security detail watches carefully.

The peaceful transfer of power may seem normal to those of us from North America. It is not. Costa Rica has been blessed with this tradition since its civil war in the 1940’s. Many of its neighbors still haven’t figured out how to do it. That is part of what makes Costa Rica, with its rich history and its unique culture, such a great place to live.

Michael Miller is the author of the guidebook for Downtown San José titled: The Real San José. He is also the author of the exciting new novel, Tribune Man. You can find his Amazon Author Page by clicking here: tinyurl.com/wefs2xe7

 

 

 

Michael Millerhttp://therealsanjose.com
Michael Robert Miller, with over forty years of business experience, has travelled extensively in the Far East and Central America. He has been visiting San José, Costa Rica since the 1980's and has made it his mission to discover all that the city has to offer. Mr. Miller has served in the United States Navy and is a Vietnam Veteran. He holds a degree in economics. Mr. Miller currently spends his time in San José, Costa Rica and Naples, Florida.

