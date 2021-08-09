Inclusive, sustainable and timeless fashion was showcased at Costa Rica Fashion Week

QCOSTARICA – More than 17 thousand people followed through YouTube, the 20th edition of Costa Rica Fashion Week (CRFW), which took place over the weekend at the Antigua Aduana, San Jose, Costa Rica.

To this are added more than 8,500 views on Facebook watch and seventy in-person attendees on catwalks due to social distancing.

This edition marked the renewal of the appointment with fashion, its closing was described as a great success by the new organization and marks the route to turn the country into a strategic point where South, Central and North America converge with their creative clothing industries.

“The idea is that the event is a platform for designers to make themselves known not only locally, but internationally,” said Karina Díaz, director of the organization.

Among the special guests was Costa Rica’s first lady, Claudia Dobles, who highlighted the waste of national talent, as well as the invited Latin designers.

In this edition, designer Linda Liz made her debut, with an athleisure collection inspired by her sister Coco, and her as an oncology and ostomy patient; It also stands out for being inclusive since it is designed for different sizes.

Models

“The collection is made of lycra, which is a very sporty fabric, but something that I really liked is that, instead of dyeing the fabrics, a double sublimation process was carried out so that an impeccable finish can be seen without contaminating the water sources,” Diaz said.

The proposal of the Triana tailor shop led by Marianela Sandí was also appreciated, which was inspired by the Renaissance era, they highlighted elegant and sophisticated lines, both for men and women.

As part of the international talent, the presentation of the Colombian Pepa Pombo stood out, who was inspired by the work of the North American artist Helen Frankenthaler, and who represented contemporary femininity in comfortable, timeless and asymmetrical pieces.

The collection of Beatriz Camacho was also showcased, who presented 36 looks from the resort universe (collections between seasons), with pieces inspired by the poetry of the nature of the salt crystals of the Colombian salt flats.

While the Dominican Giannina Azzar, presented garments recharged with Swarovski crystals, among other stones applied to silhouettes that adapt to small or medium sizes and with a predominance of colors such as black, red, blue and white.

For three days (August 5, 6, & 7) the CRFW also offered talks for the sector, given by renowned professionals.