Monday, 14 December 2020
RedaqtedTravelTourism

Incop revamp the Golfito pier pending the reactivation of the cruise industry

Incop built a new area to receive visitors, also gave preventive maintenance to the structure

by Q Costa Rica
9

QCOSTARICA – The Golfito port terminal was renovated pending the reactivation of cruise activity in the Pacific, after almost 10 months of impact on the industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Incop invested ¢1.2 billion colones in the construction of a tourist service area, as well as maintenance and complementary works at the Golfito dock. Photo: Incop.

These works, planned before the health emergency by the Costa Rican Institute of Pacific Ports (Incop), contemplate an investment of ¢1.2 billion, for the construction of the area for cruise passengers.

- Advertisement -

A floating platform was also installed and urgent maintenance was given to the piles that support the structure, as well as other ancillary works.

According to the executive president of Incop, Juan Ramón Rivera, the objective of this infrastructure is to promote tourist visits in the southern area.

“To go from exclusively providing port services with low community relations to being promoters of regional development, is the objective of the project,” said Rivera.

Currently, the major cruise liner companies have their activities suspended due to the global pandemic, however, works will begin to provide benefits to tourists, once trips on the Pacific cruise are reactivated..

- Advertisement -

Celebrity Cruises, one of the most important cruise liners for our country, recently stated: “As we continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC in the United States) and government authorities around the world toward the shared goal of safely returning to the cruise ship, Celebrity Cruises will extend the suspension of some voyages.

“This includes all global trips between January 1 and February 28, 2021, along with the rest of the Winter 2021 program trips through South America until April 7, 2021.”

Norwegian Cruise Line also extended its travel suspension until February 28.

“Despite this new delay, we remain optimistic and hope to resume our cruise operations in the very near future,” said Norwegian.

In the pre-pandemic reality, basically the port received and dispatched vessels that transport palm oil exports that are harvested in the south of the country.

In addition to some cruises were arriving, but very few, due to the little promotion of the region to international cruise lines.

- Advertisement -

The idea is that the infrastructure is adequate to receive RoRo (ROLL-ON/ROLL-OFF) type vessels, that is, ships that import cars.

Costa Rican hospitality firm Enjoy Group rescued the marina that US investors left behind. Photography: Marina Bahía Golfito.

Thus, shipping companies could see the Golfito terminal as an alternative to Caldera, to reduce waiting times for vessels in that port, this in addition to adapting the terminal to reactivate and promote the arrival of cruise ships with adequate facilities to receive tourists.

The Costa Rican hospitality firm, Enjoy Group, was one of the companies that rescued the Golfito marina from abandonment after a North American company left the country and the tourism project in disuse.

The Marina Bahía Golfito resumed operations last August, despite being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Golfito represents an opportunity like few others in Costa Rica. When people discover what Golfito really is, both national and foreign tourists will be very attracted. In addition, it has an airport that has just been remodeled, four national parks and a lot of wildlife,” Rubén Pacheco, president of the investment group, said ast February.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTips What to Do in Costa Rica in Retirement
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

US arrivals to Costa Rica quadrupled in November

Economic Recovery Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The opening of the air borders on November 1...
Read more

Without vaccine, it would take up to 4 years for the Costa Rica to recover pre-pandemic tourism figures

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Without a vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it...
Read more

MOST READ

Venezuela

There are no winners in the Venezuela election

Q24N -
TODAY VENEZUELA (Opinion) December 6 will go down in Venezuelan history as a somber day of defeat. The parliamentary elections held by the authoritarian...
Read more
Brazil

Brazil: Apps warn residents of shootings

Q24N -
Q24N - This week, Brazil was shaken by two Hollywood-style bank robberies. On Monday night, heavily armed men held up several banks in the...
Trends

Tips What to Do in Costa Rica in Retirement

Carter Maddox -
Costa Rica can be a paradise on earth for all new retirees out there. You just need to know what you want and where...
Lighter Side

Economists say the IMF proposal is not enough

Q Costa Rica -
For a number of economists, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - Fondo Monetario Internacional - FMI in Spanish) proposal is not enough.  
Health

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Recovered now tops 70%; hospitalizations over 600

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the past 7 days, from November 30 to December 7, the Ministry of Health reported 17,226 people have recovered from Covid-19,...
Consumption

Ticos follow the global trend in telecommunications and consume more data than voice

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Consumers in Costa Rica follow the global trend in telecommunications and now consume more data than voice, according to Sutel's 2019 State...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.