Increase in traffic accidents is a possibility by legalizing cannabis for recreational purposes

QCOSTARICA – The possibility that fatal traffic accidents due to marijuana use will increase is a possibility that must be taken into account when discussing the bill that would legalize cannabis for recreational purposes, according to Mauricio Guardia, president of the Colegio de Médicos y Cirujanos de Costa Rica (Medical College)

For Guardia, the use of marijuana can become as intoxicating as a drunk. He also stressed that the traffic police authorities would have difficulties in determining when a person is under the influence of drugs.

“In countries like the United States, Canada and Uruguay, cannabis use has increased, in addition to increasing traffic accidents and cases of psychosis. The country is not ready for this drug from the institutional point of view,” Guardia told legislators of the commission studying the bill on Tuesday morning.

If the Legislative Assembly approves the plan presented by President Rodrigo Chaves, companies that plant or industrialize cannabis for recreational purposes may operate under the free zone regime; however, they will be required to pay the special tax on profits that will be calculated at 1% on net income.

Likewise, consumers of the plant will be able to go to clubs, cafeterias and dispensaries to buy and enjoy the products derived from the plant.

The initiative also establishes a maximum of 30 grams for personal consumption, at the same time, which would allow a maximum of six plants for self-cultivation, otherwise, it would be considered a commercial activity and therefore a violation of the law if the sanitary and cultivation permit is not obtained.

