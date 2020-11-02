Monday, 2 November 2020
NationalNews

Indirect impact of Hurricane ETA cause of evacuations in Corredores and Parrita

Hurrican ETA heads to the border area between Nicaragua and Honduras as a category 4

by Rico
1

QCOSTARICA – Hurricane ETA at the doors of Nicaragua’s Caribbean Coast is the cause of the evacuation of 63 people in Costa Rica’s Pacific coastal towns of Corredores and Parrita.

At 3:50 pm EST, Hurricane ETA, now a category 4, with sustained winds of 209 km/h (130 mph), moving south-west at 14 km/h (9 mph), was located 110 kilometers east of Cabo Gracias a Dios, on the border between Nicaragua and Honduras, some 535 kilometers north of Limón, Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

Daniel Chacón Fernández, from Costa Rica’s national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), affirmed that ETA will make landfall Monday night.

More: ETA will not be a Hurricane Mitch …but it will bring a lot of humidity and rain

Hours before, Juan Diego Naranjo Díaz explained that as ETA has been intensifying, cloud bands have formed in the Pacific and this is the indirect effect that we are perceiving in much of Costa Rica.

“We are forecasting rains throughout this day on the Pacific slope, while in the Central Valley cloudy conditions, dense fog banks, and moderate to weak rainfall will prevail. We also pay attention to the mountainous regions of the north and the Caribbean, where it will rain with moderate to heavy intensity,” Naranjo said.

- Advertisement -

The Amarillo bridge which connects Coto 47 with other communities, looked like this on Monday, November 2, at dawn.

According to Naranjo, the amount of rainfall for the South Pacific is expected to be between 30 and 70 mm (liters per square meter), with maximums of 100 mm in the next six hours, while for the North Pacific rainfall with thunderstorms could generate estimates between 20 and 40 mm.

He added that in the Central Valley, the northern zone and the Caribbean there could be weak and scattered rains, as well as banks of fog in the mountainous sectors.

Wener Stolz, director of the IMN, said that ETA  move north into Honduras after making landfall in Nicaragua.

He added that when crossing Honduras it is expected to degrade to a tropical depression and, later, it will return to the Caribbean Sea.

Stolz foresees that the impact for Costa Rica will persist, at least, until Wednesday for most of the national territory.

Preventive evacuations

- Advertisement -

The first preventive mobilizations of people occured between Sunday night and the first hours of this Monday.

The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) confirmed after midnight that a preventive evacuation was made in La Palma de Puerto Cortés de Osa, Puntarenas, while the Fuerza Publica (National Police) helped with the evacuation of some families in Abrojo north of Ciudad Neily, in Corredores.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) specified this Monday afternoon that 55 people from various communities of Corredores were evacuated, 10 of them are in a shelter set up in the Mantantial de Esperanza church, in Ciudad Neily, while another 45 decided to go to the homes of relatives.

Meanwhile, in Palo Seco de Parrita a shelter was set up at the Manglar Research Center for eight people.

Roads affected

Unnecessary travel on roads is recommended as some roads have already been affected by landslides due to the rains.

Between Ciudad Quesada and Zarcero the road registered several landslides. Photo by Edgar Chinchilla

One of them is the Internamerican Sur or Ruta 2, specifically at kilometer 117, which is located in Hortensia de Páramo de Pérez Zeledón.

The National Highway Council (Conavi) explained that at that point there is a lot of falling material, as crews work on removing debris from the roadway.

“The rains and saturation of soils have made the area very unstable, which is why there are many material slides. It should be noted that most of the problems or damages are occurring in private properties in which Conavi cannot intervene immediately, so it is necessary to maintain crews to attend the route in the moment the collapse occurs,” he assured.

Floods in the southern area, due to the rains caused by the indirect effect of Hurricane ETA, forced the preventive evacuation of some families. Photo: MSP

At kilometer 105 inconveniences are also reported, as material continues to fall from a slope. At this every this point, weeks ago, 40 cubic meters of material were removed.

Photo: MSP

The Conavi has also been working on clearing debris on routes 242 and 328 and the road between Chacarita and Rincón de Osa, while the road that connects San José with Limón has a regulated passage 200 meters before the Sucio River.

The Grande de Térraba river remains high. Photo: Alfonso Quesada

Finally, between Ciudad Quesada and Zarcero the road registered several landslides that were removed, first by neighbors and later by Conavi crews.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStudy Shows Covid-19 Antibodies Waning Over Time, Suggesting Immunity Might Wear Off
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

ETA will not be a Hurricane Mitch …but it will bring a lot of humidity and rain

Nicaragua Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua will once again be on the path...
Read more

Tropical storm Eta strengthens, heading to Nicaragua’s Caribbean

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Tropical storm Eta would become a hurricane today, Monday,...
Read more

MOST READ

Chile

Over 77% of Chileans Approve Rewriting Constitution

Rico -
Q24N - More than 77% of Chileans are in favor of redrafting the country’s constitution, partial voting results from the national referendum show. With 5.23%...
Read more
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,296 new cases; country reinforces shelters for risk of floods due to tropical depression

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The General Director of Health, Priscilla Herrera, confirmed 1,296 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday, October 30, of which 275 are by...
Travel

Tico surf ready to receive tourists from all over the world and reactivate the economy

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's opening of the air border to the world in a few days, on November 1, is a great relief for...
Dollar Exchange

Central Bank makes biggest intervention of the year on the dollar exchange

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Banco Central - Central Bank - made today, Tuesday, the single largest intervention in the Foreign Currency Market (Monex) so far...
Travel

Airlines will have 300,000 seats available to travel to Costa Rica in December

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica will have, in December, potentially 299,822 available seats on airlines filled with tourists, according to an estimate published by the...
News

Done deal, 2021 Marchamo rebate firmed up

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Congress approved this Thursday afternoon, in second and final vote, the reduction in the 2021 Marchamo that will go into effect on...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.