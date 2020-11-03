Monday, 2 November 2020
RedaqtedBusinessTaxes

2021 Marchamo collection is on!

INS has already enabled consultation and payment of circulation rights for 1.56 million vehicles, however, the system faced setbacks at the beginning due to the excess of users.

by Rico
6

QCOSTARICA – At 2:00 pm this Monday, the owners of more than 2.5 million registered vehicles were able to consult and pay the 2021 Marchamo, however, in the first hours of service, the system faced instability due to excess of users.

The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), confirmed the system has incorporated the reduction of the tax on the property of vehicles, of between 15% and 50% in cars that do not exceed ¢15 million colones, as approved approved in Congress, last Thursday, October 29.

- Advertisement -

Normally the annual Marchamo starts collection on November 1. This year, due to the late legislative approval, the Ministry of Finance needed the weekend to make the changes in its databases to apply the reduction in the tax.

Click here to find out what your own on your vehicle(s).

Then it was to the INS to update its database and ensure that the tax reduction only applied to vehicles whose tax values did not exceed the ¢15 million and exclude owners in high level goverment positions, including President Carlos Alvarado, minister, heads of government and autonomous agencies, supreme court and so on.

The vehicle property tax represents, on average, 64% of the total Marchamo, followed by the Mandatory Automobile Insurance (SOA) some 23%; the distributed between special taxes, and municipalities (parking meters, etc), among others.

- Advertisement -

Unpaid traffic fines are also tacked on to the annual Marchamo payment which is due by December 31, after which incurs late penalties and interest.

The reduction means a the Treasury will be a shortfall of ¢60 billion colones from the vehicle property tax.

Which vehicle is the grand prize winner of the most expensive 2021 Marchamo? The owner of a 2019 Porsche will be paying ¢8.4 million, (about US$14,000 dollars0 according to the INS.

The property tax on vehicles is charged annually.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndirect impact of Hurricane ETA cause of evacuations in Corredores and Parrita
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ministry of Finance publishes update of list of tax value of vehicles

Redaqted Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance) published the...
Read more

Hacienda and INS run to apply reduction in 2021 Marchamo

Taxes Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Hacienda (Treasury) is in the process...
Read more

MOST READ

National

Rescate Nacional withdraws threat of blockades

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Rescate Nacional (National Rescue) group led by Célimo Guido will formally join the multisectoral dialogue promoted by President Carlos Alvarado. The announcement...
Read more
Guanacaste

New eruption of Rincón de la Vieja rose 2 kilometers above the crater

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, in north-western Costa Rica, about 23 km from Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste, gave a...
Pura Vida

How the Venezuelan Diaspora Is Leaving Its Mark

Rico -
Q24N - The Venezuelan exodus has already surpassed the 5 million mark according to UNHCR estimates, with Latin America, North America, and Europe being...
Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: There are the airlines arriving and departing from Costa Rica as at November 2

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Though Costa Rica has, as of November 1, opened its air and maritime borders to all and land borders to foreigner residents,...
Dollar Exchange

Central Bank makes biggest intervention of the year on the dollar exchange

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Banco Central - Central Bank - made today, Tuesday, the single largest intervention in the Foreign Currency Market (Monex) so far...
National

Mandatorry vehicle insurance (SOA) will drop 6.1% on average

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The mandatory vehicle insurance - Seguro Obligatorio de los Vehículos (SOA), one of the components that are part of the Marchamo, will...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.