Sunday 8 May 2022
Informality worsened in the Central Pacific and the North Huetar Zone

By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – Informality refers to the status of social lack of protection of working people who are not insured or quoting for a pension. The latest continuous employment survey of the National Institute of Statistics and Census (INEC), determined that 45% of the population is dedicated to informal work.

Leonela Artavia, a researcher at Universidad Nacional (UNA), said that the decrease in informality cannot be celebrated, since it means that they are people who become unemployed.

Artavia referred to the profile of people who remain in informality in the country.

This week the INEC will update unemployment figures in the country.

