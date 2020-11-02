Monday, 2 November 2020
INS expects to start collection of the 2021 Marchamo today Monday, November 2

The State insurer has been working on updating the database to reduce the property tax on vehicles with tax values less than ¢15 million

by Rico
34

QCOSTARICA – The Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) – National Insurance Institute – the state agency responsible for the collection of the annual circulation permit, expects to start the collection of the 2021 Marchamo, today, Monday, November 2.

At 4:30 am this morning, the INS website still had the notice that the “Marchamo Consultation is out of service due to 2021 Collection Preparation work. The system will be available again as of Monday, November 02, 2020”.

Although the period generally begins on November 1 of each year, a reform approved last week, reducing the property tax portion of the Marchamo representing about 64% of the total, in the Legislative Assembly delayed the process.

Luis Fernando Campos, general manager of the INS, indicated this Sunday afternoon that they are working on updating the database to begin with the collection of circulation rights as soon as possible.

“The technical teams have been working throughout the weekend to load the databases and apply the deductions established after the approval of the Law for Relief in the payment of the 2021 mark. We confirm that at this time we already have a little more than 99% of the information is ready, ” said Campos.

According to Campos, more than 1.5 million vehicles have already been registered in the INS systems with cuts in the tax on vehicle ownership for those with a tax value of less than ¢15 million.

In addition, the deduction of 13% of the Value Added Tax (VAT) that will be applied to motorcycles under ¢1 million was also incorporated.

In the case of a first registration of a vehicle, new or used, the INS says the work on the automation will continue to be carried out, since the Law does not make exceptions, that means the discount applies to all new registatrions as well. New vehicle registrations will occur, the process may take a few minutes longer as the tax reduction is applied.

Another aspect that delays the start of the collection of the 2021 Marchamo is at the systems level to incorporate the list of public officials to whom the reduction will not apply.

Campos clarified that the Ministry of Finance will issue a regulation today Monday to implement this particular measure.

The law that was approved on Thursday, October 29, was signed the day day by President Carlos Alvarado and published in the official government newsleter, La Gaceta, Friday, October 30.

A 50% reduction in the property tax applied to all vehicles with a tax value under ¢7 million; a 25% reduction to vehicles with a tax value of ¢7 million to ¢10 million; and a 15% reduction to vehicles with a tax value of ¢10 million to ¢15 million.

All vehicles over ¢15 million tax value will pay 100% of the tax.

Lave light and heavy duty vehicle (CL and C) plates, buses, tourism vehicles, rental cars, and public transport vehicles, irrespective of their tax value, will have a 50% reduction.

 

Rico
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

