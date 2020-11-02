Monday, 2 November 2020
Front PageImmigrationNews

Foreigner residents in Costa Rica can now enter by land

They must have insurance and comply with a sanitary isolation order for 14 days. A negative COVID-19 PCR test not required.

by Rico
3

QCOSTARICA – From yesterday, Sunday, November 1, foreigners with a status of legal permanence (residents) in Costa Rica will also be able to enter the country through authorized land posts.

Peñas Blancas land border immigration post on the Costa Rica side

This measure applies to foreigners who hold a DIMEX (Documento de Identidad Migratoria para Extranjeros) card that indentifies foreigners legally established in our country.

- Advertisement -

As requirements, the Government announced that these foreigner residents must be up-to-date insurance with the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – social security or travel insurance, which covers the costs of accommodation and medical services in the event of a possible contagion of COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of 22 days.

In case of being delinquent with the Caja, residents or Costa Ricans who enter the country will 22 days to regularize their insurance status. In addition, they must comply with a sanitary order of 14 days isolation upon arrival in the country.

According to the decree published in La Gaceta, from November 1, international land transport is also enabled only for travelers authorized to enter by that route (Costa Ricans and residents).

Currently, tourists from all over the world are authorized to enter only by air or sea in authorized marinas, complying as a requirement to present the health form and medical travel insurance.

- Advertisement -

It is no longer necessary to provide a negative PCR test.

The entry for foreigners by land routes to the country has been closed since last March 19, including foreigner residents who left the country in the midst of the health emergency could not re-enter and were at risk of tempory losing their residency status.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTropical storm Eta strengthens, heading to Nicaragua’s Caribbean
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Without vaccine, it would take up to 4 years for the Costa Rica to recover pre-pandemic tourism figures

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Without a vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, it...
Read more

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,015 new cases for Oct 30; Health reminds to respect distancing and wear a mask

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Almost on the eve of All Souls' Day, also...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Costa Rican appeals to Constitutional Court because Facebook blocked his account

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A Costa Rican man took his Facebook block to the Constiutional Court or Sala VI, claiming that the social network had prohibited...
Read more
Money

With the dollar rising, should I transfer my loan or my savings from the currency?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The change in the exchange rate of the dollar against the colon is an aspect that causes many concerns and nervousness, not...
News

Done deal, 2021 Marchamo rebate firmed up

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Congress approved this Thursday afternoon, in second and final vote, the reduction in the 2021 Marchamo that will go into effect on...
Bolivia

Evo Morales Says Hopes to Return to Bolivia on November 11

Q24N -
Q24N - Former Bolivian President Evo Morales said that he hopes to return to his homeland from Argentina on November 11, as the Six...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,017 new case for Oct 29; hospitalizations continue dropping

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Thursday, October 29, there 1,017 new cases of COVID-19 reported, of which 269 are by epidemiological link and 748 by testing,...
Taxes

Hacienda and INS run to apply reduction in 2021 Marchamo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Hacienda (Treasury) is in the process of updating the information that allows the reduction in the payment of the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.