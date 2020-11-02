Foreigner residents in Costa Rica can now enter by land

QCOSTARICA – From yesterday, Sunday, November 1, foreigners with a status of legal permanence (residents) in Costa Rica will also be able to enter the country through authorized land posts.

This measure applies to foreigners who hold a DIMEX (Documento de Identidad Migratoria para Extranjeros) card that indentifies foreigners legally established in our country.

- Advertisement -

As requirements, the Government announced that these foreigner residents must be up-to-date insurance with the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – social security or travel insurance, which covers the costs of accommodation and medical services in the event of a possible contagion of COVID-19 with a minimum coverage of 22 days.

In case of being delinquent with the Caja, residents or Costa Ricans who enter the country will 22 days to regularize their insurance status. In addition, they must comply with a sanitary order of 14 days isolation upon arrival in the country.

According to the decree published in La Gaceta, from November 1, international land transport is also enabled only for travelers authorized to enter by that route (Costa Ricans and residents).

Currently, tourists from all over the world are authorized to enter only by air or sea in authorized marinas, complying as a requirement to present the health form and medical travel insurance.

- Advertisement -

It is no longer necessary to provide a negative PCR test.

The entry for foreigners by land routes to the country has been closed since last March 19, including foreigner residents who left the country in the midst of the health emergency could not re-enter and were at risk of tempory losing their residency status.