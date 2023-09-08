Friday 8 September 2023
Intel plans to invest US$1.2 billion in Costa Rica

The US chip manufacturer is planning to invest over the next 2 years.

QCOSTARICA — Earlier in July, the U.S. State Department said that it would partner with Costa Rica’s government to support the country’s semiconductor sector through the CHIPS and Science Act.

Intel has a 26-year history in Costa Rica and the goal is to keep current operations ready to enable new technologies with a budget of US$1.2 billion for the next 2 years, according to a press release.

“The objective is for our operations to maintain the highest corporate standards and for us to continue being a key player in the growing global demand for semiconductors. The collaborative effort with governments to enhance competitiveness and streamline processes in all the locations where we operate is also essential,” stated Ileana Rojas, Global Vice President of Design Engineering and General Manager of Intel Costa Rica, in the press release.

Intel Costa Rica currently employs directly 3,300 and over 5,000 contractors. The company has 26,000 square meters of manufacturing space and 17,000 square meters of laboratories for multiple operations in software, hardware, and platform engineering, located in Belen, Heredia.

