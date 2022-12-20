It’s always time for a coffee!

QMAGAZIEN – It is always time for a coffee. Though the ‘moka’ is a tradition in an Italian house, the Moka is making its way into many Costa Rican homes.

They can be found on store shelves here in Costa Rica. But be wary of cheap imitations.

- Advertisement -

The moka pot is a stove-top coffee maker that brews coffee by passing boiling water pressurized by steam through espresso ground coffee.

The brew is strong and about as close as you can get to espresso without owning an actual espresso machine … but, by definition, it’s not true espresso.

Read more on the moka coffee maker at Wikipedia.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related