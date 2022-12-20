Tuesday 20 December 2022
type here...
Search

It’s always time for a coffee!

Q MagazineGastronomy
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

It’s always time for a coffee!

QMAGAZIEN - It is always time for a coffee....
Read more

Avoid fines or accidents with these simple recommendations from the Traffic Police

QCOSTARICA - The holiday season is upon us and...
Read more

Do You Have to Pay Tax on Your Online Investments?

As more people use the internet to manage their...
Read more

Guanacaste Airport inaugurated route to Atlanta

QCOSTARICA - The Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia, inaugurated...
Read more

Costa Ricans repatriated amid unrest in Peru

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica began on Friday to repatriate...
Read more

San José is sixth with the highest cost of living in Latin America

QCOSTARICA - With 111 points, Costa Rica's capital city,...
Read more

“00”with the series 773 is the winning number of the Gordo Navideño

QCOSTARICA - "00" with the series 773 is the...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢581.86 Buy

¢591.87 Sell

20 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QMAGAZIEN – It is always time for a coffee. Though the ‘moka’ is a tradition in an Italian house, the Moka is making its way into many Costa Rican homes.

They can be found on store shelves here in Costa Rica. But be wary of cheap imitations.

- Advertisement -

The moka pot is a stove-top coffee maker that brews coffee by passing boiling water pressurized by steam through espresso ground coffee.

The brew is strong and about as close as you can get to espresso without owning an actual espresso machine … but, by definition, it’s not true espresso.

Read more on the moka coffee maker at Wikipedia.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleAvoid fines or accidents with these simple recommendations from the Traffic Police
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Economy

Costa Rica will close 2022 with 4.4% growth but will drop in 2023

QCOSTARICA - The economic growth projections for Costa Rica...
Travel

Tourist attractions that you will NOT be able to visit in 2023

Q TRAVEL (CNN Español) It hasn't begun yet, but...
Paying the bills