It’s time for Riteve…

RICO’S DIGEST – It’s that time again, time to visit Riteve. My last visit was in January, but today will be my first time during the pandemic.

I could already see the difference, starting with the online appointment. I usually use the Alajuela (Coyol) station, I have found it to be quick, fewer people just before noon or mid-afternoon.

On a couple of occasions, I flew through the process, in and out in less than 30 minutes, from the moment I arrived to the new sticker.

This time, my appointment was more than a week away. Typically I could almost choose any day and time, not more than 2 days before. Not in COVID times.

I am getting ready to give my car, a 1986 Mercedes, the twice over. Oil and other fluid levels, brakes and tires, seat belts and horn, all lights (headlights, tail lights, turn signals, emergency flasher), ownership, driver’s license, last year’s Riteve, payment.

This isn’t my first rodeo, have down pat what is important and what is not, like not all my power windows work, tinted side windows not a problem, and things I can’t control, like gas emissions.

This year may be different.

Stay tuned. I will update this post later in the day to let you know how it went and what to expect on your next visit.