Javier Milei is the new president of Argentina

A libertarian committed to reducing the size of the State and dollarizing the economy has defeated Peronism, which has dominated Argentina for more than 70 years

Javier Milei is the new president of Argentina

Q24N — In a second-round vote, the far-right candidate, Javier Milei, 53, a libertarian committed to reducing the size of the State and dollarizing the economy has defeated the Peronism that has dominated Argentina for more than 70 years, was elected as the new president of Argentina.

Javier Milei is the new president of Argentina

The economist swept the runoff of the elections in Argentina by achieving 55% of the votes against Sergio Massa, who obtained 44%, with 87% counted.

Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei arrives at the Teatro Colon opera house with his girlfriend, Fatima Florez, ahead of the November 19 runoff elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. REUTERS/Ramiro Souto

Massa, Minister of Economy in a country with 142% year-on-year inflation, admitted his defeat even before the official results were released.

For Milei, the Argentine currency “is not useful for payment” and that is why he has proposed dollarizing the economy. “The peso is the currency issued by the Argentine politician and, therefore, it cannot be worth even excrement. That garbage is not even useful for fertilizer,” said the new Argentine president.

 

