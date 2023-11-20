Javier Milei is the new president of Argentina

Q24N — In a second-round vote, the far-right candidate, Javier Milei, 53, a libertarian committed to reducing the size of the State and dollarizing the economy has defeated the Peronism that has dominated Argentina for more than 70 years, was elected as the new president of Argentina.

The economist swept the runoff of the elections in Argentina by achieving 55% of the votes against Sergio Massa, who obtained 44%, with 87% counted.

Massa, Minister of Economy in a country with 142% year-on-year inflation, admitted his defeat even before the official results were released.

VIVA LA LIBERTAD CARAJO pic.twitter.com/WzzzZaTcsz — Javier Milei (@JMilei) November 19, 2023

- Advertisement -

For Milei, the Argentine currency “is not useful for payment” and that is why he has proposed dollarizing the economy. “The peso is the currency issued by the Argentine politician and, therefore, it cannot be worth even excrement. That garbage is not even useful for fertilizer,” said the new Argentine president.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related