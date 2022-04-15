‘John Wick’, visited Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Renowned action hero Keanu Reeves visited Costa Rica for almost two weeks, arriving on April 1 and leaving the country on Wednesday, April 13, as confirmed by the since he entered the country last Friday, April 1, and left the country yesterday, Wednesday, April 13, as confirmed by the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service.

At the Guanacaste airport in Liberia, on Wednesday, the 57-year-old actor, posed for pictures with several people, according to images circulating on social networks.

The Canadian actor (by naturalization), born in Beirut and raised in Toronto, had his breakthrough role in the science fiction comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and established himself as an action hero with leading roles in Point Break (1991) and Speed (1994).

Following several box office failures, Reeves’s performance in the horror film The Devil’s Advocate (1997. Greater stardom came for playing Neo in the science fiction series The Matrix, beginning in 1999, and following a setback, Reeves made a comeback by playing the titular assassin in the John Wick film series, beginning in 2014.

Reeves has been characterized by his humility and good treatment of his followers, proof of this is taking the opportunity to pose for them at the Costa Rican airport.

Almost nothing is known of his visit to Costa Rica. Unlike other famous visiting the country, Reeves’ visit became known only when leaving the country after being recognized by fans and several airport workers who published their photos with the movie star on scocial networks.

Reeves “is a really private person”, according to Erwin Stoff of 3 Arts Entertainment who has served as Reeves’ agent and manager since he was 16, and produced many of his films.

