Tuesday, 13 October 2020
HealthCoronavirus

Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial after participant’s ‘adverse reaction’

US pharmaceutical group is developing a single-dose vaccine for the virus

US drugmaker Johnson & Johnson has paused all trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine after one of the participants developed an “adverse reaction”.

It was not immediately clear what caused the reaction in the participant, or whether it was linked to the vaccine, J&J said in a statement, without disclosing further details. J&J is the second company to have halted Covid-19 vaccine trials in recent months, after AstraZeneca stopped its trial in September after at least one participant developed unexplained neurological symptoms.

AstraZeneca, which is working with the University of Oxford, has since resumed activities everywhere except the US. Both J&J and AstraZeneca use an adenovirus — a common virus that causes coughs and fever — to deliver the immunising protein into the body.

 

