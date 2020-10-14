COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 2,799 new cases in last 72 hours; hospitalizations climbs

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health reports 2,799 new cases in the last 72 hours, for a total now of 90,235, and the number of recoveries 53,370 (59.5%).
For Sunday, October 11, there were 1,051 new cases; Monday, October 12, 733; and Tuesday, October 13, 1,015.
The number of hospitalizations rose to 582, of which 201 are intensive care. On Saturday, the number of people with COVID-19 had dropped to 547 and 197 in ICU, dropping to 185 on Monday.
For the 72 hours from Saturday to Tuesday noon there were 48 deaths reported (14 on Sunday, 18 on Monday and 16 on Tuesday), for a total of 1,124 of 419 are women and 705 are men, with an age range of 18 to 100.