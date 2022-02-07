Monday 7 February 2022
type here...
Search

José María Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves in the second round

Second round voting to elect the next president of Costa Rica will be on April 3

NewsFront PagePolitics
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

José María Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves in the second round

QCOSTARICA - Former president José María Figueres Olsen, 67,...
Read more

TSE ready for today’s elections in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - TheTribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) de Costa...
Read more

“We are thinking of leaving the GAM”, director of McDonald’s Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - McDonald's will focus its investment in Costa...
Read more

Covid-19 contagion rate continues to decline, but figures remain high

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Read more

Why is the women vote decisive for these elections?

QCOSTARICA - It has been 73 years since Costa...
Read more

Gang paid poor mothers to film porn with their daughters

QCOSTARICA - A Costa Rican surnamed Ulate Picado appears...
Read more

Costa Rica and Canada sign agreement to exchange sports experiences

QCOSTRICA - The University of Ottawa (Canada) and the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Former president José María Figueres Olsen, 67, and former Minister of Finance, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, 60, will face off in the second electoral round, to be held on April 3.

According to the 1:45 pm cut this Monday issued by the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE), Figueres and Chaves are the presidential candidates with the highest number of votes obtained, with 79.96% of the tables processed.

José María Figueres, of the Partido Liberación Nacional (PLN), had 27.9% of the votes, leading in San José, Alajuela, Cartago, Heredia and Guanacaste.

José María Figueres, of the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLN), obtained the majority of votes in five of the seven provinces
- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Chaves, of the Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD), obtained 16.6%, ahead of Fabricio Alvarado of the Partido Nuevo Republica (PNR), who obtained 14.93% of the votes counted.

Rodrigo Chaves, the candidate of the Partido Progreso Social Democrático (PPSD) will be in the second round voting on April 3

Alvarado led the votes in Puntarenas and Limón, however, he did not obtain the necessary support to advance to the second electoral round, as did in the 2018 national elections, where President Carlos Alvarado (no relation) was elected.

The favored to be in the second round, Lineth Saborío, from the Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC), with 12.43%; Eli Feinzaig, of the Partido Liberal Progresista (PLP), with 12.21%; and José María Villalta, from the Frente Amplio (FA), with 8.68%.

Welmer Ramos, the candidate of the ruling Partido Acción Ciudadana (PAC), had just 0.7% of the votes. The party also did not obtain seats in Congress. In 2018 they obtained 10 legislators.

The latest cut from the TSE at 1:45 am February 7, 2022

Abstentionism reached the highest historical figure of all national elections, with 40.36%. This phenomenon was even more serious in the coastal provinces: Guanacaste (47.7%), Puntarenas (51.1%) and Limón (49.41%), while in San José it was 36.7%, in Alajuela 37.8%, in Cartago 35.4%, and in Heredia 34.2%.

Figueres was President of Costa Rica between 1994 and 1998. Rodrigo Chaves Robles had a brief period of six months in the Ministry of Finance, in the current government of Carlos Alvarado.

- Advertisement -

“The result has been extraordinary, we are one step away from starting the rescue and transformation of Costa Rica, we won this first round by a robust margin,” said Figueres in a late night rally after leading in the polls since the first cut by the TSE before 9 pm Sunday.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo Chaves said: “Those with experience, commitment and good faith will be welcome  (…) The press, I call on you to debate ideas in depth, ahead of the second round, in an equitable and balanced manner.”

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleTSE ready for today’s elections in Costa Rica
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Most municipalities rule out applying ‘Ley Seca’ for national elections

QCOSTARICA - The majority of municipalities rule out applying the 'Le...
Read more

A Look at Costa Rica’s 2022 Elections

QCOSTARICA - With presidential elections around the corner, on Sunday, February...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Fuel Prices

Gasoline and other fuels will be more expensive on Wednesday

QCOSTARICA - At the stroke of midnight tonight, well...
Farandula

Emma Roberts cleared head during a trip to Costa Rica

Q MAGAZINE (via AOL) Emma Roberts has undergone a...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.