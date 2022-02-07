Monday 7 February 2022
type here...
Search

Costa Ricans punish the PAC and banish it from politics

No surprise by the historic vote against the PAC

2022 ElectionsFront PagePolitics
By Rico
Rodrigo Arias of the PLN, Pilar Cisneros of Social Progress, Carlos Felipe García of Unity, Sofía Guillén of the Broad Front and Eli Feinzaig of the Progressive Liberal are some of the deputies elected yesterday. All of them are representatives of San José. File-Courtesy/La República.
Paying the bills

Latest

Labyrinth full of thorns awaits a new president in economic matters

QCOSTARICA - Regardless of who ends up winning the...
Read more

Costa Ricans punish the PAC and banish it from politics

QCOSTARICA - After eight years of a PAC government,...
Read more

José María Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves in the second round

QCOSTARICA - Former president José María Figueres Olsen, 67,...
Read more

TSE ready for today’s elections in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - TheTribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) de Costa...
Read more

“We are thinking of leaving the GAM”, director of McDonald’s Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - McDonald's will focus its investment in Costa...
Read more

Covid-19 contagion rate continues to decline, but figures remain high

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa...
Read more

Why is the women vote decisive for these elections?

QCOSTARICA - It has been 73 years since Costa...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – After eight years of a PAC government, in two consecutive governments led by Luis Guillermo Solis and Carlos Alvarado Quesada, Costa Ricans severely punished that party and banished it from national politics.

The rojiamarillos (red and yellow party) not only received scant support at the polls in the voting for President – less than 1%, but they were also banished from the Legislative Assembly since they did not elect a single legislator.

Rodrigo Arias (PLN), Pilar Cisneros (Progreso Social), Carlos Felipe García (PUSC), Sofía Guillén (Frente Amptio) and Eli Feinzaig  (Liberal Progresista)are some of the legislators elected on Sunday. All of them are representatives of San José. La República

Four years ago, they managed to obtain 10 of the 57 seats when Carlos Alvarado won the presidency.

- Advertisement -

The PAC’s defeat at the polls allowed other groups to grow considerably, or to make their public appearance in Congress.

At the latest cut by the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) and with 67.7% of the votes counted, the Partido Liberacion Nacional (PLNS) had 19 seats, increasing the number of legislators by two.

Meanwhile, the Partido Unidad Social Cristiana (PUSC) had elected 12 legislators. For decades, prior to the first PAC win in 2014, the PLN and PUSC had alternated governing Costa Rica.

The surprise of the electoral day in terms of the Legislative Assembly would have been given by Rodrigo Chaves’ Progreso Social Democrático, with at least nine legislators.

Other parties that profited from the votes for the Legislative Assembly were the Frente Amplio (five legislators), Liberal Progresista (five legislators) and Nueva Generación with one legislator.

As for Fabricio Alvarado and the Nueva República, the first estimates barely gave him six legislators.

- Advertisement -

The debacle of the PAC should not surprise anyone, since the erosion of power would have taken a heavy toll on that party.

And it is that at the moment, more than 350,000 people (14.4%) do not have a source of employment, while poverty affects 26% of the population.

At the same time, the pressure of an immense state debt of more than US$42 billion – equivalent to 70% of GDP – and a fiscal deficit of 5.1%, are conditions that generate uncertainty in the economy, and that could increase the cost of living even more.

- Advertisement -

The Covid-19 health crisis not only complicated the fragile public finances, but also had a strong impact on companies, job creation and the quality of life of Costa Ricans.

“There is a rejection of the PAC because under its mandate, all social indices deteriorated (…) People who have lived under the government of other parties, perhaps adults who are over 40 years old, look to the experience and knowledge of the traditional parties an option to fix the country’s problems”, said Vladimir de la Cruz, analyst and columnist for La Republica newspaper.

The analyst asserted that he was not surprised at all by the historic vote against the PAC.

On the other hand, of all the presidential candidates (there were a historic 25 for the 2022 election cycle) who also ran for the Legislative Assembly, only Eli Feinzaig of the Partido Liberal Progresista and Fabricio Alvarado of Nueva República were the only ones who managed to obtain a seat.

The new Congress will begin work on May 1.

The new president, to be decided by a second-round vote on April 3, will assume office on May 8.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleJosé María Figueres and Rodrigo Chaves in the second round
Next articleLabyrinth full of thorns awaits a new president in economic matters
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

TSE ready for today’s elections in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - TheTribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) de Costa Rica -...
Read more

PAC exptected to get a beating in the presidential election: polls

QCOSTARICA - Following two consecutive mandates, the Partido Acción Cuiadana (PAC)...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Sports

Costa Rica rises from the ashes; World Cup no long a fantasy

QCOSTARICA - With the 1-0 win over Jamaica on...
2022 Elections

Costa Ricans punish the PAC and banish it from politics

QCOSTARICA - After eight years of a PAC government,...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.