Juan Santamaría Airport ready to operate commercial flights

The Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) or San Jose airport has the sanitary protocols ready to operate commercial flights if and when the Ministry of Health gives the word, confirmed Rafael Mencía, executive director of Aeris Costa Rica, the terminal’s management company.

Measures such as signage, sanitation of common areas, protection of airport personnel and social distancing, are already in place; only the specific equipment that measures the temperature be approved by the Ministry of Health.

- payin the bills -

Despite this, Aeris has tools to control the temperature of passengers, and COVID-19 tests which has been applied passengers of humanitarian flights.

“All the measures have been implemented and developed in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Civil Aviation,” added Mencia.

The San Jose airport is operational, receiving flights of Costa Ricans and foreigner residents (who did not leave the country after March 24) and departures on the few outgoing flights, such as United 2448 from and 2449 to Houston (IAH) on Monday.

- paying the bills -