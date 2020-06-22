Sunday, 21 June 2020
DONATE
HealthNews

Juan Santamaría Airport ready to operate commercial flights

The airport manager says it only awaits the word of the Ministry of Health

by Rico
0
Health Juan Santamaría Airport ready to operate commercial flights

The airport manager says it only awaits the word of the Ministry of Health

Modified date:

The Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) or San Jose airport has the sanitary protocols ready to operate commercial flights if and when the Ministry of Health gives the word, confirmed Rafael Mencía, executive director of Aeris Costa Rica, the terminal’s management company.

Measures such as signage, sanitation of common areas, protection of airport personnel and social distancing, are already in place; only the specific equipment that measures the temperature be approved by the Ministry of Health.

- payin the bills -

Despite this, Aeris has tools to control the temperature of passengers, and COVID-19 tests which has been applied passengers of humanitarian flights.

“All the measures have been implemented and developed in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and the Directorate of Civil Aviation,” added Mencia.

The San Jose airport is operational, receiving flights of Costa Ricans and foreigner residents (who did not leave the country after March 24) and departures on the few outgoing flights, such as United 2448 from and  2449 to Houston (IAH) on Monday.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleBaker opens bakery despite having to be quarantined
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Police had to break up big birthday party in Alajuelita

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Although the vast majority are heeding the call of the...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 86 new cases; baby shower adds 15 positive cases and eight suspects

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A baby shower - té de canastilla in Spanish - ...
Read more

MOST READ

Weather

New tropical wave will bring heavy downpours starting this Monday

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Heavy downpours, strong winds, and lightning are expected to start this Monday with the arrival of tropical wave number six. The passage of the...
Read more
Cartago

Brother Digs Up In Neighbor’s House Body Of His Missing Sister

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) José Luis Ramírez Zamora, brother of Luany Valeria Salazar Zamora, on Monday asked for permission to enter a neighbor's house in Linda Vista...
National

Banco Nacional Makes Use Of Face Mask Mandatory

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Banco Nacional (BNCR) announced the mandatory use of face masks of face shields by customers at all branches throughout the country starting...
Economy

“Beaches should also be opened in the afternoon to encourage tourism”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) To achieve a greater revival of the economy and tourism, the Carlos Alvarado government should assess the possibility of opening the beaches in...
Travel

Pandemic Travel (photos)

Rico -
From Avianca on Twitter, a look at what international travel. Click here for the latest on Which airlines are arriving and departing from...
HQ

Almost 2,000 drivers fined for driving without the Riteve

Q Costa Rica -
Between January and May of this year, some 1,966 drivers received a fine of ¢54,636 for circulating with the expired technical vehicle inspection, or...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA