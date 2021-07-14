Wednesday 14 July 2021
July 16 starts vaccination of people without risk factors

It would start with people over 40 who have not received any dose, CCSS will use mainly for this stage 500,000 doses donated by the US that arrived this Tuesday

by Rico
0

QCOSTARICA – The vaccination of people without risk factors, between the ages of 18 and 57 – group 5 in the immunization priority program – will begin on Friday, July 16, the Government confirmed.

The group is made up of all people assigned to health areas who have not been vaccinated.

The application of the doses will begin on Friday with all those over 40 years of age without risk factors, according to the availability of doses, according to a decision of the National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

The CCSS also confirmed that it will maintain the vaccination process in all its care centers and that, at this stage, the vaccine will also be available in some CCSS hospitals.

“It is important to highlight that in the same place where the first dose is applied, the second will be applied,” said the CCSS.

Those over 40 must follow the instructions of the health center to which they are attached, in order to maintain order in the lines and not to saturate the services.

As the vaccination of this age group advances, each health area, according to its progress, would be communicating new age groups that will be vaccinated.

Those under 40 years of age belonging to groups 3 and 4, who have not received the first dose, can approach their affiliation area to request their immunization.

The process coincides with the arrival on Tuesday night of a donation of 500,000 doses of Pfizer brand vaccines from the United States Government.

With this batch of vaccines, Costa Rica has now received 3,347,435 doses, the majority of purchases made from the Pfizer pharmaceutical, since the first shipment on December 23, 2020.

Between this month and September, the country expects to receive 2.5 million doses that will arrive through purchase contracts, according to the government’s forecast.

The goal is to inoculate 4.5 million people.

As of July 12, 2,606,791 people have been vaccinated, of which 1,783,949 received at least one dose; 822,842 already have their complete scheme, according to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social data.

