Wednesday 14 July 2021
Cubans in Costa Rica to the island’s government: “Murderous dictators!”

In front of the Cuban Embassy and in front of Channel 7 they there were banners, chants, tears and shouts of "stop killing our people"

by Rico
27

QCOSTARICA – It was at 8:30 in the morning in front of the Cuban Embassy that Cubans in Costa Rica started to show up, to take took advantage of the good morning weather to protest, carrying flags of their home country and banners, then walked the 500 meters that separate the embassy of the television Channel 7 in Sabana Oeste.

Three-year-old Brian Lopez and his mother Daylen were at the demonstration on Wednesday in San Jose. Photo Eduardo Vega Arguijo.

“Murderous dictators”, “homeland and life”, “Canel and henchmen will pay.” “Down with the Castro-Canel dictatorship! Viva Cuba!”, “Stop killing our people!”were some the phrases on the boards and shouts to show their annoyance and the pain they feel at what their brothers live on the island.

Claudia Villalba says that enough of killing her people is enough. Photo Eduardo Vega Arguijo.

Claudia Villalta was in tears: “They are killing our people, this is genocide. I have been in exile in Costa Rica for more than twenty years, but I love and defend my Cuba. They are kidnapping the 16-year-olds to put them into the army. There are already more than sixty disappeared and no one gives an account of them.

Little to add to this banner carried by Cubans in Costa Rica on Wednesday in San Joe. Photo Eduardo Vega Arguijo.

“Cuba can’t take it anymore. The people need food, medicine. We are tired of the dictatorship, it is more than six decades, no longer, it is time for Cuba to know peace and freedom,” she said.

The Cubans in Costa Rica amassed in protest Wednesday morning assured that they will return to the streets in the next few days if the situation on the island continues to be so “complicated”, especially after Sunday, when there were protests against the government in several cities on the island and which were repressed by the police.

The protest also was in front of the United States embassy, in Pavas (San Jose). Courtesy.

It’s been almost five years since the death of Fidel Castro and three months after Raúl Castro retired (April 18, 2021) and handed over power to Miguel Díaz-Canel, who has been president of the island since October 2019, many Cubans are calling for change, something the government does not intend to do.

The Cubans in Tiquicia spent 30 minutes in front of Channel 7, a short distance from the Cuban embassy in La Sabana. Photo Eduardo Vega Arguijo.

The situation in Cuba has become more serious for its people due to the lack of tourism caused by the pandemic.

 

