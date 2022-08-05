July 2022 the month with the most road deaths in the last 28 years

QCOSTARICA – Last month, July, closed with 44 deaths on the road, this being the highest figure in the last 28 years. June also reported a high number of deaths, for a total of 41 fatalities.

These are deaths at the scene and do not include figures of deaths in hospitals post the traffic accident.

According to data from the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), some of the months that have also reported high figures have been July 2016 (with 43 deaths), the months of July 2011, 2017, and 2018, with 31, 30, and 33 deaths, respectively.

Interestingly, July is the traditional month of vacation travel with a temporary break in the rainy season and mid-year school break, as families take the roads for the beaches and mountains.

Alexander Solano, director of the Policia de Transito, expressed his concern about these figures, which could rise with the long weekend celebrating Mother’s Day, on August 15.

According to Solano, speeding continues to be the cause that is most related to road deaths.

