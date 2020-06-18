June is jobs month: Sykes announces 450 new jobs

In addition to the creation of 125 new jobs by Pricesmart in Liberia, Sykes Costa Rica announced Wednesday 450 permanent teleworkable jobs.

Applicants for these positions must have a level of English equal to or greater than 85% and must apply through their website www.sykescostarica.com.

The service company requires personnel with advanced, intermediate and basic knowledge of Cisco networks, operating systems and programming for its technical support operations.

People who are hired in the selection process will receive a welcome bonus and scholarships to obtain professional certifications in areas such as networking, software development, or cybersecurity.

To those who apply and who have the technical knowledge, but who do not reach the required level of English, the company will offer admission to the SYKES Academy, the purpose of which is to improve, in short cycles of 1 to 2 months, language improvement to be considered for a position with the company.

During the health crisis, most positions will telecommute. Alejandro Arciniegas, general manager of Sykes, explained that they make efforts to strengthen protocols and guarantee the safety of their workers.

June is jobs month

So far this month, three other companies have announced more jobs.

On June 3, Automercado opened its 23rd supermarket in the country, which employs almost 100 people. The new store is located in Guayabos de Curridabat.

On June 15, AR Holdings confirmed the opening of the second Old Navy store in the country, located in the City Mall of Alajuela. It also expects to open a third location in Cartago in July.

On June 16, construction of The Costa Rica Valley Free Zone in Grecia started with the projection of creating up to 7,000 jobs. The expected construction period is approximately one year.

The Minister of Foreign Trade, Dyalá Jiménez, commented that in recent years Costa Rica has shown remarkable performance in the export of services. It maintains a growing trend of an annual average of 6.3%, between 2012 and 2019.

“This contributes not only to the diversification of our exportable offer but also allows us to be a country more resilient to the ups and downs of the world economy”, she added.