Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Endless lines at the opening of Pricesmart in Liberia

The Liberia store generates 125 direct jobs and created 120 temporary jobs during its construction stage.

((QCOSTARICA) The US-based membership warehouse club Pricesmart opened its eighth point of sale in Costa Rica on Wednesday, June 17, located in the Solarium, across from the Daniel Oduber International Airport, in Liberia, Guanacaste.

The company invested US$16 million in the development of this project that generates 125 direct jobs and created 120 temporary jobs during its construction stage.

After 20 years of operations in the country, the membership supermarket chain opted to leave the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) to settle in one of the poles of greater industrial development and attraction of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), such as is Liberia.

This Guanacaste canton became the magnet for important investment projects in recent years, such as the new Coca Cola plant, the Ad Astra Rocket facilities, and the construction of the new Pfizer laboratory.

Fast-food chains like KFC, Burger King, McDonald’s and Taco Bell have also settled in Liberia.

The lines outside the Liberia store on Wednesday was endless as customers flocked to the new store on opening day.

The new PriceSmart store in Liberia was built on 21,000 square meters (m²) of land and has a building area of ​​6,600 m².

Sherry Bahrambeygui, CEO of PriceSmart, said in a statement that the new location allows one to serve its members in an important area of the country where they had no presence.

“The Liberia store is part of our plan to transcend the Costa Rican market. Our philosophy is based on the constant improvement of the shopping experience of our partners, offering products and services of the highest quality at the best possible value,” she added.

Pricesmart (predecessor Price Club), founded in 1993 by Sol Price and headquartered in San Diego, California,  operates and owns 46 warehouse clubs in 12 countries in Central America, South America and the Caribbean: Aruba (1), Barbados (1), Colombia (7), Costa Rica (8), The Dominican Republic (5), El Salvador (2), Guatemala (4), Honduras (3), Jamaica (1), Nicaragua (2), Panama (6) and Trinidad and Tobago (4).

 

 

 

