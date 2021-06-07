Monday 7 June 2021
type here...
Central AmericaGuatemalaFront PagePoliticsRedaqted

Kamala Harris begins tour in Guatemala

The vice president will address causes of migration of the United States

by Rico
28

Q24N – Arriving in the Guatemalan capital about two hours late, after the plane in which she was traveling had to turn around due to technical problems, U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris, on Sunday, began her mission to address the “root causes” of illegal migration from Central America to the United States and to address the fight against corruption.

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, Pedro Brolo, upon her arrival in Guatemala City, on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Photo: AFP

Wearing a dark suit and mask, the vice president arrived at 6:18 pm (local time) to the Guatemalan Air Force (FAG) base, on the south side of Guatemala City, on her first trip to Latin America.

- Advertisement -

She was received by the Foreign Minister of Guatemala, Pedro Brolo, and the United States Ambassador to the country, William Popp.

According to U.S. media, Harris is going to Guatemala and Mexico not to implement a one-and-done solution, but rather treating it as a fact-finding mission to stem the flow of migrants to the US, with lots of people asking what she’s doing heading out on her first foreign trip as vice president before releasing a comprehensive strategy.

“We’re still in the information-gathering mode, getting very close to being able to finalize it,” a White House official told CNN. “The visit will certainly play a role in forming the Biden strategy.”

Harris said the visit (that will also take her to El Salvador and Honduras) is an opportunity to enhance her foreign policy bona fides and the goal to drum up investment for the region. She and her team are hoping for some short-term victories.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to CBS News, Guatemala’s president, Alejandro Giammattei, says he has spoken to the VP most frequently about U.S. immigration policy describes her as a straight-talking, detail-oriented leader paying careful attention to the long-standing reasons that people leave his country.

Giammattei, currently questioned for his lack of commitment to the fight against corruption, will be host Harris on Monday, also says that the change of administrations in Washington was exploited by human traffickers, known as “coyotes,” who ferried thousands of children to the U.S.-Mexico border within days of President Biden formally rescinding the Trump-era family separation policy.

The meeting will take place in a tense atmosphere due to criticism of independent judges and prosecutors, an issue that worries Washington.

One of the cases is the harassment reported by Juan Francisco Sandoval, head of the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity (FECI).

“Guatemala is suffering an accelerated regression in the field of human rights. A climate of persecution has been established against dissidents (…), which is reminiscent of the military dictatorships that we believed we had eradicated at the end of the 20th century,” said the Guatemalan ombudsman Jordán Rodas.

Rodas, who has asked Harris to pressure Giammattei, assured that the “conditions” described make it “impossible to expect real progress in the fight against corruption and to remove the roots that cause irregular migration.”

- Advertisement -

On the subject, Harris has assured that she will seek “very frank and honest conversations” in Guatemala about the fight against corruption, crime, and violence.

Giammattei said he wants American lawmakers to toughen federal laws against traffickers and is ready to extradite them to face charges.

In their Zoom and telephone meetings so far, Harris “doesn’t hold back, which is good. She is frank,” Giammattei said.

‘Help is on the way’

Before starting the trip, the vice president assured that her visit seeks “to give people a sense of hope, that help is on the way, that if they stay, things will improve”.

The vice president’s tour is linked to the promise of the US president, Joe Biden, of a more “humane” immigration policy after the harsh repression of his predecessor.

But Harris faces even more complex challenges than Biden encountered when, as Barack Obama’s vice president, he was in charge of the same issue.

“Conditions have deteriorated dramatically since 2014,” with a worse economic and violent situation, aggravated “considerably” by the pandemic, said Michael Shifter, president of the Washington-based Inter-American Dialogue think tank.

‘Kamala Go Home’

A small group of Guatemalan protesters, linked to right-wing groups and retired military, sympathizers of former President Trump, rejected Harris’s arrival outside the FAG by accusing her of being a “Marxist” and wanting to manipulate the country with her “left-wing policies.”

Some people participated in a demonstration against the visit of the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, in front of the Air Force Base, in Guatemala City, on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Photo: AFP

“She comes to manipulate [the citizens] politically, with her leftist policies, of socialism, and we do not agree with that,” said former right-wing MP Fernando Linares during the demonstration, who also questioned Harris’ favorable position on abortion.

The protesters are part of groups that frequently question the work of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (FECI) and that supported the closure of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (Cicig), an entity attached to the UN, which ended its functions in 2019.

They also extend their criticisms of Guatemala’s Public Ministry processes on human rights issues.

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleFigueres wins the PLN presidential nomination
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Time Zones In Central America

Q TRAVEL - Central America is an isthmus region in the...
Read more

Smile, you’re on camera!

QCOSTARICA - A new system of 18 web cameras now monitor...
Read more

MOST READ

Time Zones In Central America

Front Page

Bus stops could be a covid-19 contagion bomb

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's five in the afternoon on any given Wednesday in San José. Hundreds of people returning to their homes begin to crowd...
HQ

Couple struck and killed by lightning while watching the sunset in Puntarenas

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - A couple died this Sunday afternoon in Buenos Aires, Puntarenas, after, apparently, having been struck by lightning while watching the sunset. The 47-year-old...
Health

Puntarenas is the only province with a covid-19 infection rate greater than 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Puntarenas is the only province in the country that has a contagion rate or "r" rate greater than 1. This is detailed in...
Photos of Costa Rica

Back in the 80’s Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - When CR was so beautiful, healthy, and safe! No motorcycles. No loud cars. No billboards. No traffic. When everyone walked to a pulpería,...
News

Costa Rica Won’t ‘Compromise Our Dignity’ for COVID Vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado made it clear he would not accept COVID-19 vaccinations with political strings attached. "We're talking about saving lives,...
Trends

What Bonuses Can Be Beneficial in Online Games?

Carter Maddox -
The world of online gaming has come very far since the first online casinos. As more casinos are introduced to the online world, we...
Guatemala

Kamala Harris begins tour in Guatemala

Rico -
Q24N - Arriving in the Guatemalan capital about two hours late, after the plane in which she was traveling had to turn around due...
Politics

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Costa Rica today

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives today, Tuesday, June 1, in Costa Rica, for “a very frank and honest” exchange...
Health

12 to 16 year olds, with and without risk factors, can be vaccinated against covid-19

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Health authorities announced Tuesday approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for people between 12 and 16 years old, who from now...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.