Today’s Vehicle Restriction: June 8, “ODDS”

Today, Tuesday, June 8, only ODDS can circulate.
The measure is countrywide and applied between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm, save for those under the well-known exemption.
The odd/even vehicle restriction that started on Wednesday, May 19 will be until June 13, then we will have two weeks of only two plates restricted from circulation to odd/even weekends and back to the odd/even for two full weeks of odds and evens, up to July 11.
From 9:00 pm to 5:00 am ALL vehicles are restricted from circulating, save for those under the well-known exemption.
Only vehicles listed in the well-known exemptions list can circulate.
Find here the official list of exemptions.
The exception letter can be found here.
The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones.