KISS concert in Costa Rica definitively canceled

QENTERTIANMENT – Move Concerts announced this Tuesday, October 13, that the concert in Costa Rica of the legendary band KISS, as part of their farewell world tour, was canceled.

Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer were to have inititially taken the stage in Costa Rica’s national stadium in Aprill 2020 and then pushed back to December 2020 due to the cancellation of massive events dictated by the Ministry of Health.

But the cancellation of all massive events until 2021 forced the producer to cancel the show.

In a press release, Move Concerts explained that, “despite the diligences carried out to carry out the date, it was not possible to complete it successfully, due to the conditions that have been generated worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“We thank our customers, who showed us their support by keeping their ticket for the show throughout these months in which we worked together with the artist’s agency to achieve the rescheduling, within a situation outside the normal and complicated for our industry. We ratify that our professional commitment will remain the same: to develop large events, with high production standards and scrupulous respect for our public, which has supported and accompanied us throughout more than 20 years of experience in this country,” added the statement.

For those who bought tickets, it is not necessary to enter a refund process. The eticket app will be automatically reimburse the purchase (and service charges) to the card with which the ticket was made.

Returns will be made for BAC Credomatic cardholders within a period of 5 to 10 days. While, for cards from other issuers, the return time may vary depending on the card issuer’s policies.

