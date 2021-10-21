Thursday 21 October 2021
La Sabana in 1922

FINCA PARAISO – This photo is of La Sabana in 1922.

It has changed a lot over the years, some love the changes, others reminisce of the days gone by.

Photo from Tiquicia retro on Facebook.

