Bet365 Review in India | Withdrawal & Depositing 2021

This is the reality that betting online would generally involve huge amounts of money being won. Many players are reluctant to disclose personal classified details about their bank cards, etc online in the fear of identity fraud and so on.

This means that online betting sites if they want to stay in business, have to ensure complete privacy and deploy the highest safety measures to secure customer details. They have to ensure this at each step of the game being played and even at a later stage. Since the Bet365 betting platform complies with all of the abovementioned criteria – it is worth trying.

Bet365 review

Bet365 is an essential betting platform that allows you to place bets any time from anywhere. Bet365 App is available both on iOS and Android devices and can be easily installed directly through AppStore and Play Market, respectively.

- Advertisement -

Bet365 welcomes its customers with quite generous welcome bonuses. In addition, Bet365 notifies its customers weekly about discounts and promo codes available for them. So the advice for you is to subscribe to their weekly newsletter or allow them to send notifications to you on your device.

Bet365 Customer Service

Bet365 Customer Service welcomes its customers to reach them 24/7 via live chat, email messaging, and international phone calls as well. According to the player’s feedback, the best way to receive a direct response on any issue you might have (including registration processes issues and translation proceedings) – is to send an email with your request. Additional info can be found in the ‘Contact’ section on the bet365india.app official website.

Bet365 Withdrawal & Depositing

Money can be deposited to bet365 or Betfair, in 6 different methods, from India:

Skrill

Neteller

Bank wire transfer

Through Visa, Mastercard

Entropay

The most popular withdrawal & depositing method used by Indian players is Skrill.

Just open an account with Skrill, using email and password, give bank details to withdraw money, upload debit/credit card details, that’s all. It takes 2 to 5 days for them to approve your account. You can connect your Indian bank account and debit card. According to the customers’ feedback, the most used debit cards are as follows:

ICICI debit cards

HDFC debit cards

These are the top Indian banks to use with Skrill (or any other third-party e-wallet) since it passes through international payment gateways without error or issues.

- Advertisement -

You can deposit or pay money from Skrill instantly, using a debit card. Skrill is very popular in those countries, where Paypal has blocked payments or doesn’t process Paypal payments in some European and Asian countries.

It only takes 5 days for the money to reach your bank account and there is a 3 to 5% transaction fee. So the best time to withdraw, when you need to withdraw min USD 150 to match their fees. Keep the margin a bit high for fewer processing fees.

You can also deposit INR on the bet365.com website. The amount is shown instantly. But we don’t recommend this, because the payment processor may be taken down anytime.

Tips for successful betting

Plan your budget

Expect to lose a game

Play different games

Get acknowledged with the top mistakes which were made before you. Read professional betting forums, where players share their professional background, stay tuned on live streams on Instagram and YouTube – in most cases professional gamblers will not save the stream, and in such cases the chance of receiving useful tips for you as a beginner is much higher.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print



Related