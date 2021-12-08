Lady Scott: Giannina Facio, Tica model and actress

In the photo, “Lady Scott” – the Costa Rican model and actress Giannina Facio, with her father, the former Chancellor of Costa Rica, Gonzalo Facio (1918-2018), and the wife of English film director and producer, Sir Ridley Scott.

Facio has appeared in a number of films, especially those of her husband, including Gladiator, the first of two films in which she plays the wife of Russell Crowe’s character, the other being Body of Lies.

Giannina Facio Franco was born in San Jose, Costa Rica, on September 10, 1955. She has two sisters, Ana Catalina and Carla. She also has three older half-siblings from her father’s first marriage: Sandra, Alda and Rómulo.

Facio and Scott married in June 2015. They had been dating since 2000. Ridley has cast her in all his films since White Squall in 1996 except for American Gangster and The Martian.

