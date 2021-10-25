Monday 25 October 2021
Last week of daytime vehicle restrictions

While the daytime vehicular restrictions will be lifted for weekays, except for the core of the city of San Jose, they will continue nightly from 11 pm to 5 am

HealthNews
By Rico
Downtown San Jose traffic
QCOSTARICA – It may seem surreal, but this is the last week that there is total daytime vehicle restriction during the week in the entire country, except for the core area of the city of San Jose.

With the elimination of the weekday vehicular restrictions, expected to return is the infernal traffic congestion

In San Jose, the vehicle restrictions will be maintained within the ring that forms the Circunvalación.

This also means a return of traffic congestion in the greater metropolitan area as sanitary measures are relaxed starting November 1.

However,  the dropping of the daytime restrictions will depend on the current sanitary conditions – a decrease in the contagion of covid-19 and hospitalizations –  to continue, a According to the announcement of the Ministries of Health and the Presidency, if these sanitary conditions continue, as of November 1, the restriction from Monday to Friday will no longer apply and the nighttime restrictions will be from 11 pm to 5 am.

This means that come Monday, November 1, vehicles with license plates ending in 1 & 2 will not be restricted from circulation from 5 am to 11 pm; 3 and 4 on Tuesday; 5 and 6 on Wednesday; 7 and 8 on Thursday and 9 and 0 on Friday.

Again, except for the San Jose city core.

Also next month, we will see the elimination of the weekend vehicular restrictions. Starting November 15, all vehicles can circulate on weekends from 5 am to 11 pm.

However, for the next three weekends, the “odds” and “evens” restrictions will continue to apply: on Saturday, October 30, odd ending plates (1, 3, 5, 7 and 9) will not be able to circulate and on Sunday, October 31 they will the evens (2, 4, 6, 8 and 0) will not be able to circulate; it is yet to be defined the alternates for Saturday, November 6 and Sunday, November 7 and Saturday, November 13 and Sunday, November 14 .

